'There’s a lot of expectations': St. Ansgar girls basketball expects big year

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team had a stellar season a year ago, earning a trip to Wells Fargo Arena and winning a share of the Top of Iowa East conference.

The good news for the Saints? The program brings back almost everybody from the successful 2019-20 campaign.

“We know we’re going to be rated high at times and there’s a lot of expectations,” head coach Scott Cakerice said. “We’ve talked about that as a team. We’re not going to hide from it.”

The Saints are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A and return seniors Hali Anderson, Brooklyn Hackbart and Gracie Urbatsch. The three of them all scored over 11 points per game last season, while earning numerous accolades along the way.

Also returning is junior Megan Gooder and freshman Madison Hillman. Hillman averaged 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in her first varsity year.

“They’ve been playing three or four years so they understand everything they need to do from their end of it to be ready,” Cakerice said. “It makes practice more fun. We’re able to do more things up and down the floor earlier in the year than we have in the past.”