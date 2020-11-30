'There’s a lot of expectations': St. Ansgar girls basketball expects big year

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team had a stellar season a year ago, earning a trip to Wells Fargo Arena and winning a share of the Top of Iowa East conference.
The good news for the Saints? The program brings back almost everybody from the successful 2019-20 campaign.
“We know we’re going to be rated high at times and there’s a lot of expectations,” head coach Scott Cakerice said. “We’ve talked about that as a team. We’re not going to hide from it.”
The Saints are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A and return seniors Hali Anderson, Brooklyn Hackbart and Gracie Urbatsch. The three of them all scored over 11 points per game last season, while earning numerous accolades along the way.
Also returning is junior Megan Gooder and freshman Madison Hillman. Hillman averaged 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in her first varsity year.
“They’ve been playing three or four years so they understand everything they need to do from their end of it to be ready,” Cakerice said. “It makes practice more fun. We’re able to do more things up and down the floor earlier in the year than we have in the past.”
Cakerice says his girls play a fast-paced style of basketball, meant to wear opponents out and give his players more opportunities to score.
“We like to run. We will not walk the ball up the court,” Cakerice said. “If you see us walking the ball up the court, you’re probably hearing me yell ‘go.’ We want to push every chance we possibly can. We want to play faster this year.”
Because of the experience and talent his team possesses this year, Cakerice has big goals for his team. The first is to win the Top of Iowa East Conference.
“The second one is once the tournament starts, we want to be playing our best basketball of the year,” Cakerice said. “We know that nobody’s going to say, ‘oh here comes St. Ansgar, they’re going to go to state again.’ We have to go out and take it.”
The Saints open up their season at home against Central Springs at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in St. Ansgar.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
