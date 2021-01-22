Therapy dog Millie sooths Osage students

Millie Ott will soon become the most famous yellow lab in Mitchell County.
Her owners bought her as a hunting dog. An enterprising female, Millie now has two jobs. When she is not flushing pheasants from fencerows, Millie sits on her bed at Osage Community High School, waiting for a student to pet her.
Millie’s predecessor in the Ott family was Tipper, a Shih Tzu-Lhasa Apso mix who lived to be 16 years old. Before that, Tipper ran the household while Millie roamed the woods.
In the meanwhile, Osage social science teacher Ann Ott became an empty nester, and she needed a new roommate. Millie fit the bill, if only by default.
Ott always wanted to train a dog. One day, she drove to Dubuque to attend a breakout session about incorporating therapy animals into a school setting. At one point, Ott looked around the class and recognized someone from Osage. It was high school special education teacher Ashlyn Hubbard.
After discussing the possibilities, they decided they would embark on this venture together.
First, they met with two veteran dog handlers at Lincoln Elementary – counselor Erin Bremer and third-grade teacher Kari Wright. The educators took Ott and Hubbard under their wings.
For several years afterward, the rookies drove to the Good Dog Center in Decorah for eight-week classes.
In August 2020, Millie became a full-fledged therapy animal. COVID-19 had slowed down the process, as it did for most things last year. Fortunately, Millie is patient, as she waits until the last second to flush a pheasant for Ann’s husband, Kelly Ott.
On Jan. 22, according to Ann Ott, plans came together to add a therapy dog to the high school.
“It does sound like the middle school is going to get onboard with Ashlyn’s dog Jasper,” Ott added. “I’m excited, because she and I did all of this together, and we weren’t always sure it was going to happen. Now it’s happening.”
Plastic bottles
Millie already possessed the traits to make her a great therapy animal. However, Millie will never add guard dog to her resume.
“She thinks everyone is at our house to see her,” Ott said. “Even at school, she thinks everyone comes into the room for her. She is happy. She loves to be around people.
“She is the worst watchdog ever. She doesn’t bark at anyone. She would lick someone to death before she would ever bite them.”
If a student does not want Millie near them, they can ignore her. If that does not work, if a student does not want to be sniffed, they can say the magic command, “leave it.”
Osage students have their own rules to follow around Millie. They must let her come to them. They cannot get overly excited to see the dog. However, unlike Millie, Ott has not trained the students to obey a magic command.
Millie’s only vice is her addiction to water bottles. Students must conceal their drinks, or risk theft, punctured plastic and a wet floor.
“She thinks it’s a toy,” Ott said.
According to a release from Osage Schools, Bremer is effusive in her praise of therapy animals.
“The dogs have been used to help students regulate anxiety and stress, as studies have shown animals can be a calming influence when [children] are out of sorts,” she said. "Therapy dogs are non-judgmental, caring animals, and children find that to be a relief when reading or showing self-regulation struggles.
“They have been great to have for our students.”
While not wandering the halls for a good cause, Millie will make both Ott’s room and high school counselor Alyssa Abbas’ office her home. Millie is not only an Osage staff member, she is part of the community.
A case of the Mondays
In Ott’s 28 years of teaching, she has witnessed mental health issues gradually increase. Part of it could be greater awareness of the problem, or a combination of both.
“Either way, it’s there,” Ott said. “It definitely needs to be dealt with.”
“Through this year, we’ve had a few more kids with mental health issues,” said Osage High School Principal Tim Hejhal, “and a few individuals who have attempted [to hurt themselves], or have been self-harming. We hope Millie will reduce that. Most kids are stressed from what’s going on in their lives.”
COVID-19 has exacerbated mental health issues.
“Happiness and unconditional love from a dog can help anyone,” Ott said. “Truly, if there’s ever a time it’s needed, it’s now.”
Hejhal said the school would need to address any fears, phobias or allergies among students.
Millie’s acclimation must be slow for the dog’s own mental health, so that Ott does not need to get Millie her own therapy animal.
Millie can be used as a reward for good behavior. Taking her on walks teaches life skills and responsibility, and helps children learn nonverbal social cues. Students at the elementary can read to their therapy dogs.
“And their scores will just skyrocket,” Ott said. “There’s been lots of research done on that.”
The therapy dog program will start with special education students first. Millie’s official start date is Jan. 25. It will be her first Monday.
“It’s hard to believe it’s finally happened," Ott said.
It is protocol in the beginning for the handler to keep the dog close. As with the start of any new job, it takes time to adjust.
Millie will not get a summer vacation. She will not chew on plastic water bottles, if Ott has any say. Millie will spend this year’s dog days training for a larger role next fall.
