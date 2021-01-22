Therapy dog Millie sooths Osage students

In August 2020, Millie became a full-fledged therapy animal. COVID-19 had slowed down the process, as it did for most things last year. Fortunately, Millie is patient, as she waits until the last second to flush a pheasant for Ann’s husband, Kelly Ott.

On Jan. 22, according to Ann Ott, plans came together to add a therapy dog to the high school.

“It does sound like the middle school is going to get onboard with Ashlyn’s dog Jasper,” Ott added. “I’m excited, because she and I did all of this together, and we weren’t always sure it was going to happen. Now it’s happening.”

Millie already possessed the traits to make her a great therapy animal. However, Millie will never add guard dog to her resume.

“She thinks everyone is at our house to see her,” Ott said. “Even at school, she thinks everyone comes into the room for her. She is happy. She loves to be around people.

“She is the worst watchdog ever. She doesn’t bark at anyone. She would lick someone to death before she would ever bite them.”