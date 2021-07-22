Theater and art return color to Mitchell County

The theme of 2021 in rural Iowa could be renewal and recovery from an ongoing pandemic. It could also be collaborative spirit.

Because of what Mitchell County did not have last year, the color has returned brighter.

Often, it takes someone like Simon Estes to get things started. A decade ago, the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County was created to support a concert by the world-renowned opera singer.

This year, Regarding Broadway, the last performance of the Cedar Summerstock Theater season, will be paired with a first-year event, Cedar Arts Fest.

A busy woman, Nancy Lee, the mother of CST, also created the art show. Her plan was for the theater and the fest to work in conjunction. When a ticket holder attends Regarding Broadway on July 31 and Aug. 7, they can stop by Cedar Arts Fest as well.

Lee is only one patron, however, as over 20 belong to the Fine Arts Council.

For Patrick Mackin, Deb Nicklay and Lori Stewart, they worry this year's venue will not be big enough for the exhibitors. But that worry is a good thing.

“We’d like to have the problem of trying to figure out where to go next year,” Mackin said.