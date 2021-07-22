Theater and art return color to Mitchell County

The theme of 2021 in rural Iowa could be renewal and recovery from an ongoing pandemic. It could also be collaborative spirit.
Because of what Mitchell County did not have last year, the color has returned brighter.
Often, it takes someone like Simon Estes to get things started. A decade ago, the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County was created to support a concert by the world-renowned opera singer.
This year, Regarding Broadway, the last performance of the Cedar Summerstock Theater season, will be paired with a first-year event, Cedar Arts Fest.
A busy woman, Nancy Lee, the mother of CST, also created the art show. Her plan was for the theater and the fest to work in conjunction. When a ticket holder attends Regarding Broadway on July 31 and Aug. 7, they can stop by Cedar Arts Fest as well.
Lee is only one patron, however, as over 20 belong to the Fine Arts Council.
For Patrick Mackin, Deb Nicklay and Lori Stewart, they worry this year's venue will not be big enough for the exhibitors. But that worry is a good thing.
“We’d like to have the problem of trying to figure out where to go next year,” Mackin said.
Stewart is already considering what to do if they outgrow this year’s locale, which is the Mitchell County Historical Society at the Cedar River Complex in Osage. Mackin said the space would be crowded as is. Some exhibitors such as carpenters need more room.
The Cedar Arts Fest overlaps with Cedar Summerstock Theater, and that was intentional. The plan is to bring the audience into the CRC while they wait.
The art show finishes at 7 p.m., when the performance begins. The theater draws huge crowds, Nicklay said, as she provided a rough estimate of 70 to 100 tickets a night sold in previous years. Vendors come from places like Mason City to Osage.
While patrons must pay for a theater ticket, the art is free. As far away as customers come to watch a performance, that is potentially an equivalent exposure for the art show.
Mackin says the Fest is indicative of the Fine Arts Council’s goals – collaboration and public interaction.
“It’s exactly the kind of stuff we live to do,” he said of the interaction between CST, the Mitchell County Historical Society and the Fine Arts Council, and indirectly the Mitchell County Fair.
Instead of seeing competition between the Cedar Arts Fest and the Mitchell County Fair, he sees beneficial interaction. While they both show art, the potential draw of the fair could help boost attendance for not only CST but for Cedar Arts Fest.
The scientific term is symbiosis.
“Every night there’s a production, the Mitchell County Historical Society will be open,” Mackin said. “We’ll try to encourage people, who’ve bought their ticket and are waiting for the theater, to go through the Historical Society and look at the exhibits.”
Mackin thinks it imperative the Fine Arts Council supports CST because of its influence beyond the stage.
“Education and kids are a real component of the [CST] mission,” Nicklay said. However, as Mackin pointed out, it is difficult for high school students to find time.
“Our whole goal is to get people with creative abilities to share them,” Mackin said.
Not only are they organizers, the three patrons are also part of the show; Stewart is a vendor and Mackin and Nicklay are exhibitors. Two of the artists are from Mason City, while the rest are local. Nicklay said it was not hard judging submissions because of the quality of work.
As a graphic designer, Stewart has also provided the visuals for the promotional material, including posters distributed around the county.
The show is not juried. There are no winners or losers. Mackin just hopes reluctant artists working from their sewing rooms and workshops will see the craftsmanship displayed and decide they want to submit next summer.
“If we get enough enthusiasm, we’ll try it again next year,” he said. “We’ve learned there are lots of people around the county that have creative talent.”
