April 28 was the scheduled end day of the 2023 legislative session. While we still have more work to do, the Senate took significant steps towards adjournment last week by passing several budget bills off the Senate floor.

The House and Senate have agreed on an overall budget for the next fiscal year of $8.516 billion. This amount represents 88.25% of ongoing revenue and continues our tradition of passing responsible, conservative and sustainable budgets. By spending only 88.25 percent of ongoing revenue, we are controlling government spending and ensuring we can focus on implementing income tax relief for Iowans every year. This amount of spending includes an increase in funding for K-12 education of $107 million this year, and additional spending for health care and public safety. I am proud to be part of the team that focuses on Iowans' priorities and continues passing conservative budgets.

The Senate also passed House File 614, which makes it easier for teachers out-of-state or out-of-country to come teach in our state by recognizing their out of state license. Last session, HF 2081 passed unanimously and took away Iowa’s Praxis test requirement. Some other states still require this test for licensure, so this bill clarifies that out-of-state applicants are not expected to pass such tests in other states in order to receive an Iowa license. I hope both of these bills will help Iowa attract much needed teachers.

Iowa has led the nation for years in the number of students taking advantage of concurrent enrollment to earn college credits while in high school. This has become so widely used some students graduate from high school with an Associate’s degree. Senate File 256 creates the flexibility for them to ensure their age does not prevent them from being able to obtain a teaching, coaching, substitute, or other license from the Board of Educational Examiners as long as they have completed all required courses.

I could comment on several more bills we passed this week, but I certainly can’t cover them all. So instead, I would like to tell you how I approach every bill that comes before me. First I ask, “Is this something government should be involved in? Does this limit the pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?” Here is a story to illustrate how this might happen.

An exchange student was explaining to his class that he had been shot while fighting communists in his native country who were trying to overthrow the government.

In the midst of telling his story, the student asked a strange question: “Do you know how to catch wild pigs?” The professor thought this was a joke and asked for the punch line. The young man said he was not making a joke. “You catch wild pigs by finding a suitable place in the woods and put corn on the ground. The pigs find it and begin to come every day to eat the free food. When they are used to coming every day, you put a fence down one side of the place they are used to coming. When they get used to the fence, they begin to eat the corn again and you put up another side of the fence. They get used to that and soon start to eat again. You continue slowly until you have all four sides of the fence up with a gate in one side. The pigs are used to the free corn and find their way in through the gate to eat. Then you slam the gate shut and catch the whole herd. Suddenly, the pigs have lost their freedom. They run around inside the fence, but they are caught. Soon, they go back to eating the free corn. They are so used to it that they have forgotten how to forage for themselves. So, they accept their captivity.”

The young man then told the professor that that is exactly what he sees happening in America. The government keeps pushing us toward communism/socialism and keeps spreading the free corn out in the form of programs such as supplemental income, tax credit for unearned income, tax exemptions, carbon tax credits, welfare entitlements, medicine, drugs, etc.

We continue to give up our freedoms just a little bit at a time as the government either entices us or forces us to participate in many of these programs, whether we want to or not.

It is a legislator’s job to defend our constitutional rights while promoting justice. I must look beyond what feels good to what promotes healthy citizens. I’ll leave you with this thought: “The problems we face today are there because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.”