During week 13, the Senate was working on compromising with the House on bills that came from the opposite chamber for consideration for passage. The Senate and the Governor have a budget of $8.468 billion while the House has proposed a budget $95 million higher. The date of the last day of this session will largely be determined by how soon the chambers can come together on a budget.

I have concern over how the pipelines are being treated this session, especially with the Senate not taking any action at all on this issue. I was alarmed to read that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently suggested in his annual letter to shareholders that the federal government and large corporations may have to seize private property from U.S. citizens to advance climate initiatives, which he claimed are not being implemented fast enough to avoid potential climate-related crises. I see extending eminent domain to cover this project as the beginning of a slippery slope toward this aim.

Last weekend was filled with joy for many families as they gathered to celebrate Easter. 1 Peter 1:3&4 says, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to obtain an inheritance which is imperishable and undefiled and will not fade away, reserved in heaven for you.”

What a comfort to know that our property rights in heaven are secure from all outside forces. God has said He reproves and disciplines those He loves. Then He appeals to each of us with these words: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock; if anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him, and will dine with him, and he with me."

It is my prayer that you find peace with God to carry you through these tumultuous times.