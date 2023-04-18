We have now completed the 14th week of the 2023 session and are fast approaching the scheduled end of session on April 28. Since the Senate must confirm all of the governor’s appointees to various departments, boards and commissions, we spent time this week bringing those recommendations out of committees so they may be confirmed on the floor of the Senate.

The Senate also moved forward Senate File 324, which dedicates funds and invests in important initiatives, like the More Options for Maternal Support (MOMS) program. The bill would allocate $2 million to the MOMS program to help pregnant women looking for help and resources, and allows Iowa’s Health and Human Services department to award fatherhood engagement grants to nonprofits and community-based organizations that address the needs of fathers, in the areas of employment, financial obligations, or parenting skills. The bill also establishes a state-funded fellowship program for family medicine and obstetric practitioners in rural and underserved areas. Additionally, it increases funding for families seeking adoptions and expanded scholarship opportunities for Iowa foster kids.

The nice weather we have been experiencing has me itching to be in a tractor seat rather than behind my desk in the Senate. I am thankful for the many accomplishments we have this year – school choice for all students, continued K-12 education increases in funding, common-sense protections for Iowa children, and increased efficiencies in state government. We are focused on getting a budget compromise and negotiating on the leftover topics for the year.

Senate Republicans have worked on pro-life issues for years. One of the first bills passed in 2017, after we took the majority, was to ensure taxpayers were not funding clinics providing abortions. Another bill implemented a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion could be performed. In 2018, the legislature passed what was known as the “Heartbeat Bill.” The bill would ban abortions after a baby’s heartbeat could be heard, with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. However, the bill was held up by the courts and could not be enforced.

After the Heartbeat Bill was passed, a liberal Iowa Supreme Court invented a constitutional right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution. A district court judge then placed a permanent injunction on the Heartbeat Bill because of the decision by the Supreme Court regarding the 72-hour bill.

One of the most important things Republicans have done since taking the majority is changing the method used for selecting judicial nominees. No longer is the selection process run by the liberal Bar Association, but by citizens of the state. Because of this change, our court is now comprised of more judges that rule by the constitution rather than promoting an agenda. This gave Governor Reynolds the opportunity to ask the court to reconsider the constitutionality of the Heartbeat Bill.

The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments this week to lift the injunction on the Heartbeat Bill. While a decision is not expected for some time, I am hopeful to see the injunction lifted, the Heartbeat Bill declared constitutional, and the lives of many unborn children saved.

As I consider my 10-plus years in the senate, I have come to agree with a statement made by Gandalf in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings:

“Some believe it is only great power that can hold evil in check, but that is not what I have found. It is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love.”