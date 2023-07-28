There is an increasingly well-known stock cropper, Zack Smith, with test plots located nearly two miles east of Buffalo Center along Highway 9. This year, he has about 15-20 acres there demonstrating innovative use of a natural plant-animal ecosystem for healthier animals, crops, soils, and a lower carbon footprint.

The idea for the venture began in February 2020. The Stock Cropper President and CEO Smith has worked to help improve local farming methods, and thus productivity and sustainability, by rotating crop and livestock locations within the same habitat boundaries from season to season. It enables multiple plant species (cover crops), agricultural crops, and livestock to not just coexist, but thrive from being in the field simultaneously. Animal pasture is located between strips of corn or soybeans. The local test plots are primarily corn this year.

Smith and his wife, Madee, live west of Lake Mills. They have two daughters, one a college freshman and the other a high school senior. The young entrepreneurial business consists of just Smith and one full-time employee, Jordan Newton, who works as a farmhand.

“It’s increasing the amount of plant diversity by about 10 times,” said Smith, adding that this means of agriculture feeds biology that naturally lives in the soil. “The more diversity you can get into it, the more robust soil biology you’ll have.”

Stock cropping can allow for wider spacing between crop rows and the pasture strips between crops increase sunlight across the entire plant canopy. In addition to helping feed the soil, cover crops help hold in nutrients and reduce erosion.

Smith cited the most successful production with primarily smaller animals such as sheep, goats, pigs, and chickens.

“Small animals have worked better, but we have done cattle and it worked well,” said Smith.

The whole cycle is completed in the next year when strips are rotated with row crops planted where animals grazed and deposited manure. Animals consume feed produced the previous year. In addition, Share Cropper consumers can see and participate in their food production via webcams and livestreams.

Smith said it has been most rewarding “meeting lots of innovative people wanting to change agriculture for the better locally, across the country, and even across the pond.”

“The hope is things can change for the better in rural areas and communities and that it is inspiring people to think outside the box,” Smith continued. “You can grow pretty much anything with this infrastructure. We could have grown hay, but used corn because it is the most relatable. The system works. Alternating in strips allows more sunlight to outside rows and juices production. We grew 303 bushels per acre corn last year where livestock were located before.”

Ag Secretary Naig visit

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig noticed Smith’s farming innovation. He and State Senator Dave Rowley visited The Stock Cropper on July 20. Smith showed them the various corn configurations and some wider 60-90-inch gaps in spacing between corn rows. Normal spacing is usually about 30 inches.

“It was the first time with him (Naig) seeing this system,” Smith said. “He had heard about it. We showed him the cropping schematics, the self-sustaining system and the use of cover crops to feed the soils, hold in nutrients, and reduce erosion.”

Discussion during the visit included a need to address policy and market hindrances for stock cropping to expand in the state.

“A hindrance is not having more regional access to meat processing facilities,” Smith said. “The big three conglomerates, right now, control the meat chain. The infrastructure has to change to support this.”

The Stock Cropper also features mobile barns that autonomously move through the strips daily throughout the growing season. Smith’s business partner for investing in the barns, called Cluster Clucks, is Joe Bassett who was instrumental to their engineering and manufacture. Smith said the barns utilize solar generation with battery reserve.

“They’re designed to move 3-4 times a day,” Smith said. “The central part has a roof with food and water and a raised floor, and grazing pens are attached, so they’re not just out running around.”

The animal barns are also fully robotic and controlled via an I-Phone. Smith noted they have GPS, cell modems, and more. Five different prototypes of the Cluster Cluck currently range in size from 7.5 feet by 7.5 feet to 30 feet by 8 feet.

“We’ve created something nobody else has done before,” Smith said. “We’re getting close to actually being able to commercially sell our barns.”

Stock cropping can also reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers by 75-80%, according to Smith, because of the value of the manure the animals produce. It can offer substantial cost savings over high-cost fertilizers.

“I come from the big ag space,” Smith said. “I’ve worked in the big agriculture network my entire adult life until two years ago. We wanted to create a system to establish productivity and environmental responsibility and allow more families to participate in farming in the future.”

He said the results could enable people to make a decent living farming just a couple hundred acres instead of the whole countryside. Superior production as well as nutrient-rich and higher quality food are some other notable benefits. It enables people to know exactly how their food is produced.

Ultimately, The Stock Cropper is designed to help reconnect consumers with the people that do the work, care for the land, and sustain their local communities. It also aims to achieve goals including more farmers, more processing plants, more feed mills, more butcher shops, and more businesses to support these types of local enterprises.