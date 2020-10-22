The Rundown: Locks, possible upsets, and bold postseason predictions for area football

The first week of the high school football playoffs is in the books, and North Iowa is down to nine teams. Eight area squads snagged victories on Friday in the first round, with St. Ansgar watching and waiting on bye week.

This week, there are several fun matchups on deck, and there is a possibility for some upsets. The following list is the Globe Gazette Locks and Upset Alerts of the week, with one bold prediction from each of the Globe's sports staff. Think of this as your fun little guide to area teams in week two of the state playoffs.

The Locks

No. 5 West Hancock vs. Madrid

With seven straight wins, six of them by at least 28 points, West Hancock is a team to be feared in the postseason. In this second round matchup against the Tigers, the Eagles should be able to earn the win fairly easily.

As an offense, Madrid has 1,718 total yards this season, compared to 2,866 for the Eagles. The Tigers have a total of 15 touchdowns this season, while the Eagles have 40, with Cole Kelly accounting for 28 by himself.