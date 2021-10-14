 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The RT's music coming to NIACC

  • Updated
  • 0

The NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series welcome The RT’s (formerly The Rad Trads) at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. This presentation is part of the 2021-2022 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

The RTs

The RT's

Brooklyn-based five-piece band The RT’s are known for their eclectic take on rock ‘n’ roll, which mixes punk rock energy, horn drenched soul, and precise musicianship with a lighthearted but sincere delivery. Already drawing lines around the block at home and gaining steam the world over, The RT’s bring to mind industry giants like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Wilco.

All guests over the age of three, staff, and volunteers are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Other mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office to stay apprised of the most recent policies.

To learn more about the show, visit www.thertsband.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chelsea Ritter dribbles into Osage

Chelsea Ritter dribbles into Osage

For fifth grade teacher Chelsea Ritter, save for one classroom, she could not be any farther from Osage Community High School’s front door. It…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News