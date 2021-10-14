The RT's music coming to NIACC

The NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series welcome The RT’s (formerly The Rad Trads) at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. This presentation is part of the 2021-2022 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Brooklyn-based five-piece band The RT’s are known for their eclectic take on rock ‘n’ roll, which mixes punk rock energy, horn drenched soul, and precise musicianship with a lighthearted but sincere delivery. Already drawing lines around the block at home and gaining steam the world over, The RT’s bring to mind industry giants like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Wilco.

All guests over the age of three, staff, and volunteers are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Other mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office to stay apprised of the most recent policies.

To learn more about the show, visit www.thertsband.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

