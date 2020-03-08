The NIACC dream: to put every North Iowa kid in a program that provides a job

It's Steve Schulz's dream to see every high school student in North Iowa involved in some sort of post-secondary program.

Last Tuesday, the voters in North Iowa Area Community College's 11-county region gave that dream a giant leap toward reality.

The NIACC president and his board asked voters for permission to issue $15 million in bonds for the first time in the school's history. By a nearly 4-to-1 margin, voters said yes.

It was clearly a mandate.

Schulz's pet project is also the most expensive on the list of items upon which the $15 million will be spent. He wants to create several regional learning centers -- each near a high school -- in North Iowa, a place where students can begin to explore life after high school and what that could mean.

But before all that can start happening, there are more mundane, but necessary, steps to take.

On March 19, NIACC's board will approve the tax levy for the 2020-21 academic year. On April 16, a date will be set for the sale of the bonds, likely May 21. By then, the school's budget for the year will already be certified, necessitating an amendment to include proceeds from the sale and how they will be spent.