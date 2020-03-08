The NIACC dream: to put every North Iowa kid in a program that provides a job

It's Steve Schulz's dream to see every high school student in North Iowa involved in some sort of post-secondary program.
Last Tuesday, the voters in North Iowa Area Community College's 11-county region gave that dream a giant leap toward reality.
The NIACC president and his board asked voters for permission to issue $15 million in bonds for the first time in the school's history. By a nearly 4-to-1 margin, voters said yes.
It was clearly a mandate.
Schulz's pet project is also the most expensive on the list of items upon which the $15 million will be spent. He wants to create several regional learning centers -- each near a high school -- in North Iowa, a place where students can begin to explore life after high school and what that could mean.
But before all that can start happening, there are more mundane, but necessary, steps to take.
On March 19, NIACC's board will approve the tax levy for the 2020-21 academic year. On April 16, a date will be set for the sale of the bonds, likely May 21. By then, the school's budget for the year will already be certified, necessitating an amendment to include proceeds from the sale and how they will be spent.
It's not just Schulz's daydreams that will guide how the bond money is spent. The school has a $15 million master planning list, and that's what it drew from when the school's leaders first pitched the bond referendum to voters.
On the list are the typical items you'd expect: Replacing obsolete equipment, upgrading fire alarm systems, lighting, outdated boilers, furnaces, carpets and roofs. There are also needs for the auditorium -- new seats, replacing the roof over the house and lobby, and remodeling the entry, foyer and lobby.
But also on the list are some big ticket items, like a $2.5 million solar energy system, and $1.75 million to remodel the dining room and kitchen in the food service building.
And $3 million for three brand new regional outreach centers.
"The career centers are near and dear to my heart," Schulz said. "The goal is to get them [students] so far into a program that they can't not finish."
The need in North Iowa is undeniable. At a recent event at NIACC, Garner-based Stellar Industries President David Zrostlik acknowledged the lack of workforce businesses like his face while lauding students who were committing to attend NIACC that fall.
You have free articles remaining.
NIACC Board of Directors Dean Cataldo was even more succinct in a previous comment to the Globe Gazette.
“We want to keep up to date,” he said. “Fall behind, get left behind. That’s going to happen.”
The regional learning centers will provide any number of paths to the future for kids who wish to take those steps.
It will provide high school students the chance to attend college classes while still attending high school, both saving them money and giving them a taste of college life of either the two-year or four-year variety.
It will provide students who want to learn a trade the chance to do so and enter the workforce quickly, while still improving their skills set. That will happen with business partnerships the school is developing. This will be particularly true in the advanced manufacturing, IT, construction and health care trades, where the need in North Iowa is the most great.
And it will provide local districts an opportunity to save money through regionalization. Local districts will be able to send students interested in a technical education to a regional center rather than try to find a full-time teacher.
"Regionalization is the future for North Iowa," Schulz said.
He hopes to open the first center -- likely in Forest City thanks to some private funding behind the effort -- in 2021.
“The regional centers will help districts in dealing with the teacher shortage in the career technical education areas,” Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann told the Globe Gazette in February.
Lehmann said the school district looks forward to creating partnerships that will provide students the ability for work-based learning.
“The initiative is important to the students in the North Iowa region and can provide them with some great career opportunities,” he said.
And keep them in North Iowa, another priority, Schulz said.
On Wednesday, Schulz met with employees to talk about next steps. He plans to soon meet with school division chairs to develop a needs list based off the master plan. That will help answer the question of which project, which year.
After all, it is a 10-year plan.
As for right now, Schulz is sitting on a beach in Florida, paying back his wife for the many nights over the last four months he wasn't home - instead pitching to voters the benefits of passing the referendum.
But you can bet his mind hasn't wandered too far from his North Iowa education dreams.