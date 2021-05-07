The new sheriff's deputy stands tall

Bengtson also believes an officer’s mental faculties and ability to communicate are more important than physical prowess or skill with a service weapon. He does not want to intimidate. Fear during a stressful situation is enough to light a fuse.

Bengtson learned this from spending eight years on the special operations group’s entry team, smashing bolts from hinges as a last resort.

“My primary occupation was breacher,” he said. “I ran the door ram. When I was a newer guy on the team, we were doing an operation in Mason City. They gave me the ram, and I just never put it down.

“If the door’s locked and nobody answers it, we give them about 20 to 25 seconds to either let us in, which is compliance with the warrant, or open it with the ram.

“I liked the challenge. The operation doesn’t start until the door’s down.”

In one instance, after shots were fired, the team threw tear gas into the house, an example of Bengtson’s assertion about fear's unpredictability.

“All I remember thinking is ‘Where is the guy in the house?’ and trying to locate by seeing the muzzle flash – because it was dark out,” he said. “It’s no secret that law enforcement at times can be a dangerous profession.”