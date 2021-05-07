The new sheriff's deputy stands tall

In his uniform, standing well over 6 feet tall, Chuck Bengtson appears formidable. He is also soft spoken, a veteran of law enforcement who prefers to use brains over brawn.
On his first day as deputy sheriff in Mitchell County – May 3 – he was still finding his way around the office.
Bengtson was born in Plymouth and graduated from the Nwman Catholic School System in 1999. He was born into law enforcement; his Vietnam-veteran father, Dennis, is a retired captain, having served on the Mason City Police Department. When Bengtson was young, he knew keeping the peace was much different from television drama.
However, just like in the movies, Bengtson was sometimes forced to chase down a subject. Though he played high school football, as a lineman foot speed was not his forte.
As a bonus, football led him to a lifetime of weight training. Bengtson is currently on a mission to break Iowa’s deadlift record for the 242-pound class. The record stands at 775 pounds, according to Bengtson, and he would like to hit 800 pounds. He believes the goal is not as important as the journey.
“I’ve got a long ways to go,” he said. “I’d like to get it done within the next five years.”
Outside of chasing records, Bengtson says a deputy should stay in good shape. On duty, the job does not allow many opportunities for exercise.
Bengtson also believes an officer’s mental faculties and ability to communicate are more important than physical prowess or skill with a service weapon. He does not want to intimidate. Fear during a stressful situation is enough to light a fuse.
Bengtson learned this from spending eight years on the special operations group’s entry team, smashing bolts from hinges as a last resort.
“My primary occupation was breacher,” he said. “I ran the door ram. When I was a newer guy on the team, we were doing an operation in Mason City. They gave me the ram, and I just never put it down.
“If the door’s locked and nobody answers it, we give them about 20 to 25 seconds to either let us in, which is compliance with the warrant, or open it with the ram.
“I liked the challenge. The operation doesn’t start until the door’s down.”
In one instance, after shots were fired, the team threw tear gas into the house, an example of Bengtson’s assertion about fear's unpredictability.
“All I remember thinking is ‘Where is the guy in the house?’ and trying to locate by seeing the muzzle flash – because it was dark out,” he said. “It’s no secret that law enforcement at times can be a dangerous profession.”
Perhaps the most terrifying part of the job is paperwork. On his first day, Bengtson would prefer not to be walking through the office too long.
In 2021, he celebrated his 20th anniversary as a lawman. He began in Nora Springs, graduated from the academy, worked in Clear Lake, then back to Nora Springs, before Mitchell County offered him a position in Osage.
The Sheriff’s Department’s reputation preceded itself. Bengtson was sold through word of mouth.
“Mitchell County’s always had a good reputation with their Sheriff’s Office as being top notch,” Bengtson said. “They love working here. I wanted to go somewhere with that kind of attitude toward the job.”
In Bengtson’s opinion, the people of north Iowa are generally supportive of the law enforcement agencies that serve them. On a national level, he believes there are instances of corruption, or cops that make bad decisions, but that percentage would similarly compare to a random sampling of the population.
“If there is a moral or ethical issue, that’s got to be addressed,” Bengtson said. “I don’t believe it’s rampant. Like any other profession, law enforcement recruits from the human race.”
While each officer undergoes a mental health screening, no test can uncover every red flag.
The main difference between his previous jobs compared with Mitchell County is having more room physically to cover. His beat has expanded, and that is fine with him. It is a pleasure for him to serve as many residents as possible.
“The way I look at it, I get paid to do a job I love to do,” Bengtson said. “One thing’s for sure – you literally never know how your day’s going to go. You have to think on your feet and try to help people solve problems.”
He follows a mantra passed down to him long ago:
“If your job doesn’t give you a sense of purpose, you’re just being paid to die quietly.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.