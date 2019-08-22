Earlier this summer, The Music Man Square had to temporarily close for repairs and reorganization.
Before the season lets out, it'll be hosting a new music series that'll stretch into at least 2020.
Billed as the "Footbridge Music Series," the first concert will be on September 15 at 4 p.m. and feature marimba music from international performer
Matthew Coley. According to The Music Man Square's announcement, Coley's set will include interpretations of Johann Sebastian Bach, Dmitri Shostakovich and Astor Piazzolla as well as original numbers.
On November 3 at 4 p.m., Dubuque-native and composer Zane Merritt will perform on guitar as a part of the Footbridge Series.
And then, in the last announced event for now, pianist and music professor
Richard Steinbach will play at The Music Man Square on May 3, 2020.
All of the events are free to the public.
Meredith Willson commemoration (1).jpg
Mason City High School Band Festival royalty candidates Eden Lewerke and Nathan Elsbernd, Band Festival grand marshals Gary and Sharon Lindgren, and Newman Catholic High School Band Festival royalty candidates Lucas Udelhofen and Zoe Marquis pose before giving a short program at the gravesite of Meredith Willson in Mason City on Friday, May 17.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Meredith Willson commemoration (2).jpg
Mason City Chamber program director Kativa Weitzel speaks at a short program at the gravesite of Meredith Willson in Mason City on Friday, May 17.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Meredith Willson commemoration (3).jpg
Gary Lindgren, who, along with his wife, Sharon, was selected as grand marshal of the 81st Annual Band Festival Parade speaks at a short program at the gravesite of Meredith Willson in Mason City on Friday, May 17.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Meredith Willson commemoration (4).jpg
Sharon Lindgren, who, along with her husband, Gary, was selected as grand marshal of the 81st Annual Band Festival Parade speaks at a short program at the gravesite of Meredith Willson in Mason City on Friday, May 17.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Meredith Willson commemoration (5).jpg
Newman Catholic and Mason City High School Band Fest royalty candidates Lucas Udelhofen, Zoe Marquis, Eden Lewerke, and Nathan Elsbernd place a vase of flowers at the grave of Meredith Willson.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Meredith Willson commemoration (6).jpg
Mason City High School Band Fest royalty candidate Nathan Elsbernd discusses his role in this year's Band Festival Parade.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Meredith Willson commemoration (7).jpg
The newly renovated Willson family gravesite includes brick pavers, stone bench, restored birdbath and sundial, and a Meredith Willson memorial plaque.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Meredith Willson commemoration (8).jpg
Meredith Willson's headstone is decorated at his family plot in Elmwood-St. Joseph Municipal Cemetery in Mason City.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Meredith Willson commemoration (9).jpg
Meredith Willson's headstone is decorated at his family plot in Elmwood-St. Joseph Municipal Cemetery in Mason City.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Meredith Willson commemoration (10).jpg
The newly renovated Willson family gravesite includes brick pavers, stone bench, restored birdbath and sundial, and a Meredith Willson memorial plaque.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
