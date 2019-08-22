{{featured_button_text}}
Music Man Square 1

The Music Man Square in downtown Mason City. 

 Globe Gazette, file photo

Earlier this summer, The Music Man Square had to temporarily close for repairs and reorganization.

Before the season lets out, it'll be hosting a new music series that'll stretch into at least 2020.

Billed as the "Footbridge Music Series," the first concert will be on September 15 at 4 p.m. and feature marimba music from international performer Matthew Coley. According to The Music Man Square's announcement, Coley's set will include interpretations of Johann Sebastian Bach, Dmitri Shostakovich and Astor Piazzolla as well as original numbers.

On November 3 at 4 p.m., Dubuque-native and composer Zane Merritt will perform on guitar as a part of the Footbridge Series. 

And then, in the last announced event for now, pianist and music professor Richard Steinbach will play at The Music Man Square on May 3, 2020.

All of the events are free to the public. 

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

