The harvest continues across Mitchell County

As combines work their way through Mitchell County, local farmers have passed the halfway point of harvest.

Throughout Iowa, farmers have harvested one third of the corn crop and half of soybeans, according to James Q. Lynch of the Gazette Des Moines Bureau.

“October temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm, which have been beneficial for widespread dry-down in the fields,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said in a statement. Although the rain has delayed fieldwork in portions of the state, “it is helpful in replenishing some subsoil moisture.”

According to Justin Glisan, the state climatologist, the statewide average temperature over the reporting period was 65.2 degrees, 11.7 degrees above normal.

Statewide, precipitation is below normal.

Local farmer Chris Edgington is president of the National Corn Growers Association. For him, the harvest has been good. On this day in October, the weather is warm, windy and dry as Edgington waits for a load.

As harvest continues, he foresees the results not quite measuring up to last year’s yield. However, 2020 was a good year for crops, and 2021 still promises a decent harvest.

As far as progress, thanks to dry weather, Edgington is ahead of last year’s pace. He farms corn and soybeans. He is around halfway through harvest for both, but soybeans have been a challenge.

“With no frost, they’re not wanting to finish,” Edgington said. “There are green stems, green pods.”

Still, the yields are comparable to last year, which was a good harvest on Edgington’s farm.

“If you didn’t have white mold and some of the diseases we got this year, clean fields have done pretty well, considering all the rain we had,” he said.

In late summer, over a foot of rain fell over the span of a few days, causing widespread flooding. Edgington said the flood was actually beneficial in some ways, as it gave crops enough moisture to finish normally.

“There was some corn that was already stressed too far, and was already being cannibalized to try and finish out the ear,” he added. “And was going down, and some of it actually went down in that storm.”

According to Bayer Crop Science, a corn product with strong stalks and excellent standability is still prone to lodging due to cannibalization if harvest is delayed and the crop is subjected to strong winds and heavy rain.

“The neighbors had fields that went flat,” Edgington said. “There was a whole stretch from north of Grafton to all the way in Mitchell County. There were some real challenges, and that was a result of that storm event.”

The wind damage was inconsistent, however.

“The rain helped the soybeans fill out the pods,” he said. “It helped the corn mature normally and not rush to the finish. The worst thing you can get is if it rushes to the finish, because you lose test weight, kernel depth and quality.

“There are some good fields, and there are some fields that are definitely stressed. The county is highly variable based on rainfall.”

Edgington also sees the variability throughout the state. Gary Porter, who is on the board of the National Corn Growers Association with Edgington, lives on the Iowa-Missouri border. He just received almost three inches of rain, knocking him out of the field for several days. Soybeans are behind schedule on the border of southern Iowa.

“They’re struggling to get them out,” Edgington said.

Edgington anticipates 10 more days of fair weather, and by then some farmers in Mitchell County could be wrapping up their harvest for the year.

Farmer Chris Patterson sees similar patterns as Edgington. Patterson is a Financial Consultant at Ag Performance, and he farms northeast of St. Ansgar. He said he is around 60 percent done with both corn and soybeans, and he believes that his yields are above average or similar at this point to 2020.

However, he usually has his soybeans harvested. The lack of a frost to kill green stems and an unusual level of humidity are preventing further progress. The moisture level in the air prevents Patterson from working early or late.

“The dry weather, after planting, we have a lot better stand,” Patterson said. “A lot of us are trying to figure out why. We didn’t have any drowned-out spots. We got just enough rain to keep us going, and we got the rain at the right time.”

The August flood sent a few patches of soybeans underwater, but it did not affect his yield, and if Mitchell County stays warm and dry, the harvest should continue its progress.

