The days of OMU cable come to an end

As 2020 came to a close, 2021 ushered in a new age to Mitchell County, one where Osage Municipal Utilities no longer offers cable television.
OMU received its fee for the service through Omantel, an integrated telecommunications services provider. However, Omantel is switching to a new platform. In turn, in order for OMU to change its infrastructure, the price tag would have been approximately a $1 million dollar bond.
“We just don’t have the cable customers to do that,” said Erin Gerdman, OMU telecommunications clerk. “The younger generation is also going to streaming and stuff like that.
“When we have new customers come in, cable is not one of the things they want as much. It’s mostly the Internet. So, financially it just doesn’t make sense.”
Gerdman said that before people knew about the discontinuation of cable, there were 900 or so customers earlier in 2020. She said about 290 customers still haven’t gotten back to OMU, so they are the ones that will be without service right now.
At the end of its run, standard cable through OMU cost $79.95. Five years ago, the service was around half that fee.
According to Gerdman, OMU’s telecommunications supervisor Brandon Halsne said if they were to continue offering cable into 2021, the bill would come to almost $120.
As well, retransmission fees have gone through the roof. Gerdman believes this increase is because local utility companies cannot negotiate the cost.
“We just have to pay that so we can provide those channels to our customers,” Gerdman said.
It will be a change for Osage residents who have subscribed to cable through OMU for decades. OMU is doing its best to mitigate the effects of that adjustment period, Gerdman said.
A part of that is educating the public about streaming.
As well, for customers who still desire traditional cable, OMU is recommending AT&T TV. OMU can sign those customers up for AT&T at its office and set it up for those customers. Osage will also troubleshoot any problems with the new service.
AT&T is plug and play. All customers need is the cable box. The price is $59.99 for a basic package.
“They still have those local pack options if they go with AT&T,” Gerdman said.
While the change requires the customer to be proactive, it should not be an inconvenience for long. OMU cable expired at midnight on Dec. 31.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.