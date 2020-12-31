The days of OMU cable come to an end

As 2020 came to a close, 2021 ushered in a new age to Mitchell County, one where Osage Municipal Utilities no longer offers cable television.

OMU received its fee for the service through Omantel, an integrated telecommunications services provider. However, Omantel is switching to a new platform. In turn, in order for OMU to change its infrastructure, the price tag would have been approximately a $1 million dollar bond.

“We just don’t have the cable customers to do that,” said Erin Gerdman, OMU telecommunications clerk. “The younger generation is also going to streaming and stuff like that.

“When we have new customers come in, cable is not one of the things they want as much. It’s mostly the Internet. So, financially it just doesn’t make sense.”

Gerdman said that before people knew about the discontinuation of cable, there were 900 or so customers earlier in 2020. She said about 290 customers still haven’t gotten back to OMU, so they are the ones that will be without service right now.

At the end of its run, standard cable through OMU cost $79.95. Five years ago, the service was around half that fee.