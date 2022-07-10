The art of the palate with Aaron Holt

For Aaron Holt, everything is local. Later this year, he will journey to Osage to share the insight he has gained from years as a farm-to-table master chef.

In 2016, he took over a 53-acre parcel near Story City built by his great-grandfather in 1905 – his ancestors came to Iowa in the late 1800s. Holt named it Doolittle Farms. Holt’s daughters are the fifth generation to work the Story County land.

What he grows there he once used at Ro-CA, the downtown Des Moines restaurant where he served as executive chef.

All profits from his land return to the land. It keeps the soil rich, literally and figuratively. He also sources ingredients from other farms in the area. It is a sustainable community. He goes as far as sourcing local plateware – the forks of his farm-to-fork operation.

Even the flowers are edible.

“That’s the main reason I do these dinners,” Holt said of the educational motivation for his upcoming journey to Mitchell County. He regularly travels across Iowa preparing meals and providing fundraisers for citizens hoping for a better life – one that balances the environment and what grows from it.

The keyword is sustainability. The farther food travels the more it costs, according to Holt. This cost is increasing as gasoline prices rise and the economy continues to stagger. It also leaves a large carbon footprint he is attempting to shrink.

And in a worst-case scenario, the global food supply chain might not always be linked.

“I’m a true believer in sourcing ingredients as local as possible,” Holt said. “That limits food miles. Why import from California and Mexico when we can grow things here?”

However, with a different climate, Iowa cannot produce what grows year round elsewhere. To solve this problem, Holt advocates stepping back in time, when there were cellars full of Mason jars and farms were small and diversified. Holt advocates for techniques such as fermentation, pickling, preserving and freezing to help mitigate upper-Midwest climate limitations.

Holt also uses greenhouses on his farm to extend the growing season.

The goal is to achieve 100% local. According to Holt, this is difficult because such items as oils and vinegar do not produce well in Iowa.

Holt adds that this desire by consumers for sustainability does not always need to be in opposition to large supermarkets. Often local food can be found in the grocery aisles of global chains.

Fine Arts Council

Holt started his culinary journey as a young boy, fixing meals with ingredients from the family garden. He is self-taught. Later he would move on to dishwashing for local restaurants.

To get through college, he worked as a line cook while attending the architectural program at Iowa State University. Holt was skilled enough after his junior year to be offered a position as a chef. He dropped out of school to cook.

“I had a passion for it, so I decided to dive into the service industry,” Holt said.

Friends and family questioned his judgement. Today they gladly admit they were wrong. Later they would be just as surprised he bought the family farm.

While Holt grew up in Ellsworth, his in-laws are from Northwood.

As extended family by marriage, Diana Reis of the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County (FACMC) had heard of Holt’s exploits and witnessed them firsthand.

Holt travels around Iowa regularly and he hopes to branch out to neighboring states. Last year, Reis attended one of Holt’s dinners, and that led Reis to invite him to northcentral Iowa as another stop on his statewide tour. Reis is a busy woman and is organizing the fundraiser along with many other duties for FACMC.

In June, Holt journeyed to Lone Oaks Farm near Winterset and cooked for a sold-out crowd.

“This will be our first fundraiser since Cowboy Poetry, and it has the potential to give a real boost to our treasury,” said Pat Mackin, Chairman of the Fine Arts Council, of Holt’s upcoming farm-to-market dinner in Mitchell County.

Holt’s reputation precedes him. In 2018, Holt was named Iowa Restaurant Association Chef of the Year. He left Ro-CA the next year to work as a restaurant consultant for the food distributor Sysco.

Last week, for his day job, he had to rush from central Iowa to St. Louis and back.

The week of the dinner, Holt will travel across the northcentral Iowa region picking items from local farms, gardens, greenhouses and farmers markets. 90% of the food will come from within a 50-mile radius. He hopes to bring awareness to these agricultural operations.

“Good food can be found in your backyard,” Holt said. “I’m hoping people will see how much better things taste when they’re picked in season. The second you pick something, it starts losing nutrients. The faster you can get it from field to plate, it’s healthier and the flavors are more vibrant.”

“We’re excited to have Aaron do this fundraiser for us,” Reis said. “He makes fantastic meals in the Des Moines area, and he’s gotten to be well-known.”

It is the art of the palate.

Holt will be working with Twisted River Farms from Mitchell. Steve and Marcy Strasheim will be a few of the local growers providing produce.

The dinner is the first of its kind for the Mitchell County Fine Arts Council. The group would like to hold the event annually. Reis hopes they can find a new home for the fundraiser every year.

The 2022 dinner will take place at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage at 6 p.m. on September 10, the weekend before Autumn Artistry and the FACMC-sponsored Cedar Arts Fest. The dinner will have a maximum capacity of 80 people at $100 per plate. Funds will go toward promoting other artistic endeavors that benefit the quality of life in Mitchell County.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Aug. 6, on the FACMC ticketing website once it is up and running.