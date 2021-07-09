The Addams Family crawls to Osage

The Cedar Summerstock Theater continues its slate of performances in Mitchell County with a production of The Addams Family.

According to CST, this new musical comedy is 'a hilarious show' based on the popular 1960s television series by the same name. The Addams Family – including Mortica, Gomez, Pugsley, Lurch and Uncle Fester – meet daughter Wednesday’s boyfriend and his ‘normal’ family.

The Addams Family ancestors include local youth.

The play will be performed at the Cedar River Complex’s Krapek Family Fine Arts Center, which is located at 809 Sawyer Drive in Osage.

Dates are July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. All plays start at 7 p.m. on these days.

Other dates are July 18 and 25. All plays start at 2 p.m. on these days.

The last CST performance of the year, Regarding Broadway, will also be held at the Cedar River Complex.

The 7 p.m. times will take place July 29, 30 and 31, and Aug. 5, 6 and 7.

There will be 2 p.m. times on Aug. 1 and 8.

According to CST, Regarding Broadway is an exciting finale to our 2021 season, featuring an original production that showcases CST’s fabulous college company.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0