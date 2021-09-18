Thatcher Goodale plays a game of TAG

For Goodale, TAG is defined by its name, talented and gifted. Children sometimes are several grade levels past their peers in certain subjects, and for part of the day TAG allows them to learn at an appropriate stage. They need a challenge.

They can also concentrate on subjects they excel at, which is closer to how a college learning environment works. Afterward, they can return to the normal level of socialization for their age.

“My job is to give them the extra work to fulfill their potential,” Goodale said.

He spends much of his time in transit from the middle school building to Lincoln Elementary. In some ways he is still a student, with many of his teachers as colleagues. Except they call him Mr. Goodale. Proof of this comradery is on his desk, as his STEM mentor, media specialist Kelley Molitor, printed a cell phone holder for him.

“Thatcher is a great addition to our district,” Molitor said. “He brings energy and passion along with a deep love of everything Osage.”

Goodale decided to become a teacher in his sophomore year in high school. His only indecisiveness was deciding what kind of teacher to become. While he worked on that problem, he wrestled and played football. By his senior year he was a running back, a kicker, a punter, and an outside linebacker.