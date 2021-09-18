Thatcher Goodale plays a game of TAG

Thatcher Goodale deals in acronyms.
Osage’s new STEM/TAG teacher has a chess set on his desk and a 3D printer tucked in a corner.
This fall is a homecoming for the 2015 Osage High School graduate. After earning a degree from the University of Northern Iowa last December, he student taught in the spring. The first job Goodale landed out of college was in his old haunt.
This year, he teaches STEM to eighth graders.
“I’ve always been a hands-on learner,” Goodale said. “With STEM and science especially, you get to do all these experiments. You get to develop, engineer and make actual objects.”
Goodale says he and his children tinker not only with objects, but with ideas. In that way, the teacher and his students are inventors.
Sometimes, it is not about looking for answers, but for questions.
“I’ve found what helps kids is sparking their interest,” Goodale said. “Having them come up with a question they develop, and then spinning an activity from it and making them curious about the world.”
An inventor needs mental tools as much as physical tools.
One student loves chess, and challenges his instructor to matches. While athletes were gone one day, Goodale and four students 3D printed a red airplane and a key. Another student designed a wolf that day, and the lupine beast will soon transform into reality.
For Goodale, TAG is defined by its name, talented and gifted. Children sometimes are several grade levels past their peers in certain subjects, and for part of the day TAG allows them to learn at an appropriate stage. They need a challenge.
They can also concentrate on subjects they excel at, which is closer to how a college learning environment works. Afterward, they can return to the normal level of socialization for their age.
“My job is to give them the extra work to fulfill their potential,” Goodale said.
He spends much of his time in transit from the middle school building to Lincoln Elementary. In some ways he is still a student, with many of his teachers as colleagues. Except they call him Mr. Goodale. Proof of this comradery is on his desk, as his STEM mentor, media specialist Kelley Molitor, printed a cell phone holder for him.
“Thatcher is a great addition to our district,” Molitor said. “He brings energy and passion along with a deep love of everything Osage.”
Goodale decided to become a teacher in his sophomore year in high school. His only indecisiveness was deciding what kind of teacher to become. While he worked on that problem, he wrestled and played football. By his senior year he was a running back, a kicker, a punter, and an outside linebacker.
While he never worked with any grade lower than sixth at UNI, Goodale is finding the plurality of age one of the most exciting facets of his young career. He is still adjusting to the number of hugs from his elementary students.
“Realistically, I’m working with K through 12, because after school I go to football practice,” he said. “I’m helping out at a sports level, too. I really love that about my job, because I get to see all of the kids and their different energy levels.”
Goodale has attempted to move his STEM class toward the medical field, influenced by the pandemic and the need for doctors. As well, sports and the body in motion play roles in mental and physical growth.
“One thing I believe is true about teachers, is you’ve got to get to know your students,” Goodale said. “You need to know more than just what they do in their classroom. I love going to sporting events for all the students I have. I love watching e-sports. I try to support them as much as I can.
“I’ve been through the same hallways. I try to hammer home I’m more than a teacher to them.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.