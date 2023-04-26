Winnebago Historical Society officials announced last week that construction of the new fireproof, climate controlled storage vault at the Mansion Museum was nearly completed. They said about all that remained was to finish some new bottom brick flashing and painting.

The vault is scheduled to be formally dedicated on Sunday, June 25. A program will be held that afternoon with Governor and Ambassador Terry Branstad as speaker. Branstad grew up in Leland and graduated from Forest City High School in 1965.

The dedication will be a meet, greet, and thank you event for the hometown citizen, who helped put Winnebago County communities on the map. Winnebago County Historical Society President Dan Davis noted that Branstad made a sizeable ($10,000) donation to the vault project, which will house many of his personal memorabilia items also donated to the WHS. Many more of the former governor’s and ambassador’s items are displayed in the Mansion’s Branstad Room, which has been in place for nearly two decades.