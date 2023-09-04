At least it was a dry heat with a steady wind, making near 100-degree temperatures at the Sept. 2-3 Britt Draft Horse Show grandstand events more bearable. Youth and amateur show participants escaped the most extreme heat on the Sept. 1 opening night of Britt’s 42nd annual tradition of Labor Day weekend shows.

“It’s warm,” said Announcer Rich Greenlee of Waverly, even for 18 of the most battle tested hitches in North America. “Thank goodness for the breeze.”

It is the third consecutive year Greenlee has served as the public address announcer for the Britt shows at the behest of the Britt Draft Horse Association board members. Greenlee announced chuck wagon races for years prior to offering spectators in Britt his behind-the-scenes perspective on hard-working people and horses he loves.

Hersch Belgians co-owner Sara Herschberger of Milan, Missouri, said important keys to keeping the horses fresh in the heat is “lots of water” and maintaining good airflow in the barns.

“They can wear out faster,” said Herschberger before the weekend’s hottest grandstand show on Sunday. “We can put some ice in their water. We don’t usually do that, but we will today.”

A highlight of Sunday afternoon is the competition of all 18 six-horse hitches in the arena at one time in the Classic Series Six-Horse hitch class, a qualifying class for the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series. Young Living Percherons of Mona, Utah, was this year’s supreme champion in the six-horse hitch. Blue Ribbon Days, consisting of farms in Iowa, Missouri, and Germany, was the 2023 six-horse hitch reserve champion.

Herschberger said their horses and crew recently endured 100-plus-degree weather for ten straight days.

Sure, it’s hot, but this is not ‘that’ bad,” Herschberger said. “The shows usually go on whatever the weather. Rain can be the most difficult because it can affect the driving, more than the horses. But even now, with sweat on their hands, it can be a factor.”

Herschberger concluded that a more singular focus on the hitches at this annual show in Britt, unlike some other events, is a benefit. Hundreds of spectators disregarded the hot weather to attend the shows each day over the holiday weekend.

“Everything is really focused on the horses,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing that all these people came here to see us.”

The heat also didn’t seem to bother two young brothers, Jensen Sailer (6) and Reagan Sailer (11) of Hampton. They were clad in wide brimmed hats and seated atop Grandpa Ron Sailer’s pickup truck bed. Both said it was their first time at the iconic Britt event. They were eager to see all the action from their birds-eye view just outside the horse arena fence line.

The 2023 Little Miss Britt, Lillian Donaghy, and Little Mister Britt, Striker Goepel, handed out ribbons to hitches placing at the Britt Draft Horse Show on Sept. 3. Judging the nationally sanctioned event was was Steve Mrozinski of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, who recalls raising draft horses for pulling, parades, and 4-H in his youth. He, his wife Betsy, and their three children have bred, raised, and shown Belgian draft horses across the Midwest and Canada. The current Indiana Belgian Draft Horse Association President has added judging draft horse shows across the country to his responsibilities in the last few years.

Place winner results of this year’s Sunday, Sept. 3, draft horse show grandstand finale:

Ladies' Cart – 1) Young Living Percherons - Georgia Terry, 2) Hersch Belgians - Kennedy Biren, 3) Hemmersbach Percherons - Lori Hemmersbach , 4) Welton Ridge Farms - Ashley Connell, 5) Steffen's Belgians - Kaylan Steffen, 6) - Apenhorst Belgians - Heather Schwartz.

Men's Cart – 1) Blue Ribbon Days - Dean Woodbury, 2) Yoder Hay Co. - Enos Yoder, 3) Zubrod Percherons - Chad Zubrod, 4) Express - Josh Minshull, 5) Silver Oak Percherons - Matthew Strain, 6) Schreiber's Percherons - Clint Schreiber.

Team - 1) Young Living Percherons - Haley Schubert, 2) Hersch Belgians - Duane Herschberger, 3) Hemmersbach Percherons - Lori Hemmersbach, 4) Welton Ridge Farms - Steven Connell , 5) Apenhorst Belgians - Jackie Apenhorst , 6) Pittman Percherons - Tyler Hoffman.

Unicorn - 1) Blue Ribbon Days - Dean Woodbury, 2) Yoder Hay Co. - Enos Yoder, 3) Silver Oak Percherons - Joe Dolan, 4) Zubrod Percherons, Chad Zubrod, 5) Schreiber's Percherons - Brad Schreiber, 6) Express - Loren Mast.

Four-Horse Hitch -1) Young Living Percherons - Jamie Schubert, 2) Steffen's Belgians - Matt Steffen, 3) Hersch Belgians - Duane Herschberger, 4) Hemmersbach Percherons - Lori Hemmersbach, 5) Welton Ridge Farms - Steven Connell, 6) Apenhorst Belgians - Heather Schwartz.

Six-Horse Hitch - 1) Young Living Percherons - Tim Sparrow, 2) Blue Ribbon Days - Dean Woodbury, 3) Yoder Hay Co. - Enos Yoder, 4) Hersch Belgians - Duane Herschberger, 5) Zubrod Percherons - Kynseth Zubrod, 6) Silver Oak Percherons -Joe Dolan, 7) Express - Garrett Bovord, 8) Schreiber's Percherons - Brad Schreiber, 9) Welton Ridge Farms - Steven Connell, 10) Roby’s Belgians - Jade Ridgely, 11) Steffen's Belgians - Matt Steffen, 12) Goodell Clydesdales - Mark Sparrow, 13) Hemmersbach Percherons -Scot Sanders, 14) Oakdale Belgians - Josh Good, 15) Apenhorst Belgians, Lynn Apenhorst, 16) Pittman Percherons - Marc Pittman, 17) Maker Farms - Jerry Maker, 18) Goldsmith Belgians - Dan Goldsmith.

Complete 2023 results, including reserves as well as Friday and Saturday (Sept. 1-2) events, are available for viewing on the Britt Draft Horse Show Facebook page.