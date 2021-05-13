Teacher training company moves to Osage

EduCalc Learning, a company offering teacher training and student support has announced its move to Osage.

Owner and founder Honora Wall, M.Ed., recently purchased a home in Osage and has moved company headquarters to her new town.

“I’m excited to expand operations from this new base,” Wall said in a release. “EduCalc Learning has lots of expansion plans for 2021-2022 and Osage offers the best place to focus on new growth.”

According to the release, EduCalc Learning offers online and in-person training to teachers, administrators, and others interested in supporting students with learning differences. The company focuses on dyscalculia, the math learning disability, but also creates training for other educational needs.

Their online platform https://educalclearning.thinkific.com/ includes training for dyslexia, dysgraphia, anxiety disorders, and math teaching tips suitable for all grades and levels. EduCalc Learning has professional development for teachers in Growth Mindsets, Using Data to Drive Instruction, and also creates workshops on any topic by request. More training will be added before the fall of 2021, according to the release.