Taxpayers could be on the hook in Haganman lawsuit

“Money is money,” Walk said.

“You think he’d be a nice guy and stop at the limit,” Hendrickson replied.

“I’ll tell you what, if I’m his attorney, I’m not stopping at the limit,” Walk added.

In other business:

• Walk said there had still been no ruling regarding the Russ Kephart property, which is legally considered a nuisance.

“It’s going to be a neverending problem,” Walk said. “We could go in there and get a court order to clean it up if the county wants to spend another $30,000… we’re never going to get back. If we clean it up, a year from now it’s going to be right back like it was, because we’ve cleaned it up twice."

Walk said the county has around 16 months left before it can legally deal with the property.

“So if we just let things go, in that amount of time, we’ll get it permanently taken care of,” Supervisor Steve Smolik said.

“Maybe something will change once the judge makes a ruling,” Supervisor Mike Mayer said.

• Engineer Rich Brumm indicated crews had finished shouldering Foothill Avenue, and the road would be painted later that day.