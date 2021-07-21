Taxpayers could be on the hook in Haganman lawsuit

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on July 20, Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk reported that supervisor Jim Wherry had contacted him prior to the meeting to answer a constituent's question. The conversation was in regard to a lawsuit brought by Dr. Mark Haganman against Mitchell County Regional Health Center.
Specifically, Wherry’s question was whether taxpayers would be liable if the hospital lost the case.
“My answer was that I was confident they would be [liable],” Walk said. “But I got in touch with the attorney who was defending Mitchell County Regional Health Center and asked her the question. Her response was, ‘You’re 100 percent correct.’”
According to Walk, if Haganman received a substantial settlement that exceeded the hospital’s liability insurance, Mitchell County taxpayers would be on the hook.
“Let’s say [the hospital] has a $5 million insurance policy,” Walk said. “If he gets a judgement for $11 million, the insurance company will pay $5 million and the citizens of Mitchell County will pay $6 million.”
Supervisor Mark Hendrickson wondered why Haganman would file a lawsuit that might financially harm his former patients.
“Don’t you think he’d sue just for the maximum of what they have?” Hendrickson asked. “Because why would he want to take money from people he took care of?”
“Money is money,” Walk said.
“You think he’d be a nice guy and stop at the limit,” Hendrickson replied.
“I’ll tell you what, if I’m his attorney, I’m not stopping at the limit,” Walk added.
In other business:
• Walk said there had still been no ruling regarding the Russ Kephart property, which is legally considered a nuisance.
“It’s going to be a neverending problem,” Walk said. “We could go in there and get a court order to clean it up if the county wants to spend another $30,000… we’re never going to get back. If we clean it up, a year from now it’s going to be right back like it was, because we’ve cleaned it up twice."
Walk said the county has around 16 months left before it can legally deal with the property.
“So if we just let things go, in that amount of time, we’ll get it permanently taken care of,” Supervisor Steve Smolik said.
“Maybe something will change once the judge makes a ruling,” Supervisor Mike Mayer said.
• Engineer Rich Brumm indicated crews had finished shouldering Foothill Avenue, and the road would be painted later that day.
Elsewhere in the county, the Bailey bridge has been removed.
• Brumm said Mitchell County Secondary Roads had not yet hired a full-time weed commissioner/road maintenance employee.
“It’s looking pretty slim so far,” he said of the number of applicants.
• Brumm said that he and Hendrickson had been discussing what Brumm calls a ‘paint a plow’ project, which Hendrickson had thought up in early spring.
“We thought it was cool how we got the plows painted this year for the parade,” Brumm said. “[Hendrickson] said he got a lot of positive comments from it.
“I’m trying to write up something that invites the school art departments to have a friendly competition.”
Brumm would like for the Supervisors to create a theme each year, and when spring arrives, the students would have the rest of the year to paint the plow.
“The trucks are more visible in the wintertime,” he said. “So maybe art students on their way to school see their plow being used. It’s not a bad idea to get them involved and have a good time with it.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.