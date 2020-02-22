Tate Hagen earns first West Hancock wrestling title since 2001

On Saturday Hagen became a champion, winning the Class 1A 195-pound state title, for the Eagles’ first state wrestling title since head coach Mark Sanger won the championship back in 2001.

Hagen erupted with joy as his 7-4 win came to an end. After leaping into Sanger’s arms, Hagen hopped the guardrail, and ran up into the stands to hug his family.

“It’s amazing,” Hagen said. “I’ve been working my whole life for this. Ever since I was little, going to wrestling every week, and just busting my butt all the time. It feels amazing.”

At the end of the first period, Hagen trailed Lisbon junior Cole Clark by a 2-1 score. In the second period, Hagen scored a take down and an escape to tie the match at 4-4. Hagen clinched the match with a take down, with 23 seconds left in the third.

“I had to go out there and take that one from him,” Hagen said of Clark. “He’s a great wrestler, and a great competitor. It was my time.”