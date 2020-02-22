Tate Hagen earns first West Hancock wrestling title since 2001

On Saturday Hagen became a champion, winning the Class 1A 195-pound state title, for the Eagles’ first state wrestling title since head coach Mark Sanger won the championship back in 2001.
Hagen erupted with joy as his 7-4 win came to an end. After leaping into Sanger’s arms, Hagen hopped the guardrail, and ran up into the stands to hug his family.
“It’s amazing,” Hagen said. “I’ve been working my whole life for this. Ever since I was little, going to wrestling every week, and just busting my butt all the time. It feels amazing.”
At the end of the first period, Hagen trailed Lisbon junior Cole Clark by a 2-1 score. In the second period, Hagen scored a take down and an escape to tie the match at 4-4. Hagen clinched the match with a take down, with 23 seconds left in the third.
“I had to go out there and take that one from him,” Hagen said of Clark. “He’s a great wrestler, and a great competitor. It was my time.”
With his comeback victory in the championship, Hagen and Sanger were both left breathless. When time expired, Sanger raised his arms to the West Hancock crowd. As the last Eagles’ wrestler to win a championship, it meant a lot to Sanger to see Hagen bring home another title.
“He’s a special kid,” Sanger said. “He earned it, he earned all of it. He’s got a lot of guts. He comes from two seconds left in the semifinals match to winning the ultimate tiebreaker, gets down early in this one, and fights all the way back, and seals the deal with a take-down late. I couldn’t be more happy for him. It's well-deserved, and I am very proud to be his coach."
Hagen’s win was the finishing stamp on a successful day for West Hancock. The Eagles went undefeated on Saturday, as Tanner Hagen and Chandler Redenius both finished third at state in their respective weight classes, while junior Bryer Subject earned a seventh-place finish at 152 pounds.
“We didn’t lose a match today,” Sanger said. “Our guys came to compete, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. They did unbelievable. Awesome.”
Here is how Day 2 went for the Eagles:
170
Sophomore Mathew Francis of West Hancock ended his state title pursuit, as he lost in the quarterfinals to Bryson Freeberg of Tri-Center. Freeberg beat Francis by an 8-4 decision.
Francis then lost in the consolation rounds against Ty Schmidt.
182
West Hancock junior Cole Kelly lost his quarterfinal match to Wilton senior Coy Baker, as he fell at 4:54. Kelly also lost to Nashua-Plainfield's Evan Kalainoff in the consolation rounds.
220
West Hancock senior Tanner Hagen lost his quarterfinals match, losing by fall at 1:52 to Eagle Grove senior Joel Mendoza. Hagen won twice in the consolation rounds, and then defeated Ethan Allie of Belle Plaine on Saturday in the consolation semifinals by fall at 1:28.
285
In the 285-pound class, senior Chandler Redenius became the second West Hancock wrestler to advance to the state semifinals, with a 3-2 decision over Dane Johnson of Pocahontas Area in the quarters.
Redenius then lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision in the semifinals to Ryley Snell of I-35.
DAY 1
170
West Hancock senior Mathew Francis earned the first Eagles' victory of the day with a 12-2 major decision win over East Union senior Brant Looney.
182
West Hancock junior Cole Kelly snagged a first round victory, beating Cael Yeggy of Highland, Riverside by fall at 3:18.
220
At 220, West Hancock senior Tanner Hagen came out a winner in his first round match, beating Southwest Valley junior Tallen Myers by fall in just 42 seconds. Northwood-Kensett senior Gideon Rollene aslso advanced, beating Audubon senior Luke Mosinski by a 7-4 decision.
285
West Hancock senior Chander Redenius won his first round match, a win by fall at 1:49 over Missouri Valley sophomore Connor Murray.