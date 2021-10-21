Tallila Church finds a calling in Semper Kin

Tallila Church has always been a trailblazer.

Before graduating from Osage Community High School in 2011, her first trailblazing mission was for the Green Devils. She was the first girl to wrestle varsity for the boys team.

Wrestling came naturally for Church, because all she had were brothers. The oldest, Trent Goodale, was a three-time state champ, and he went on to compete for the powerhouse Iowa Hawkeyes. Church began wrestling when she was three years old.

“It did not surprise me,” said grandmother Gladys Krahenbuhl of Church’s athletic success. “When she was a little girl, she was a mover and a shaker.”

After graduation, Church attended NIACC for tool and die, but her biggest adventure was yet to come.

Parris Island

At the time, she did not know the difference between the branches of military service, between the Coast Guard and the Air Force and vice versa. She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2011 and began boot camp the next year. She chose the Marines because the Army recruiter was not there that day. The Marine recruiter talked wrestling with her, and she was sold.

“Boot camp was pretty easy for me with my sports background,” Church said. The hardest part for her was leaving her hometown. She had never been away from her parents for that long.

Church said she does not know why she joined the Marines, adding that her father was not initially pleased with her decision.

“I didn’t tell my parents until after I was already signed up,” Church said.

In the Marines, her job eventually became diesel mechanic. However, she had a long journey to get there.

Boot camp was out of the way. Her first duty was supposed to be as an aircraft mechanic. Instead, she had open heart surgery.

“I was very sick,” Church said. She had no appetite and no energy. “I couldn’t exercise or do the (physical fitness test).”

The Marines sent her to Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia and attached her to Wounded Warriors.

It turned out she had a rare disease called Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome, and she had an aneurism in her aortic artery. In 2013, the doctors tried to fix the problem laparoscopically, then sent Church straight to open heart. She did not know what was going to happen when she went under. A foot-long scar is her reminder.

Her mother made an emergency trip to stay with her daughter after the surgery was done.

That was the beginning of another journey, one that lasted 2 1/2 years.

This time the destination was Parris Island, South Carolina. She lived in a squad with other injured Marines. A knee injury set her further back.

She served as squad leader, making sure everyone got to their medical appointments.

Her ordeal would later be recounted in an article by MaryAnn Hill in the Marine Corps Times. Church was put on a medical evaluation board, where a team of doctors reviewed her case. Three months later they found her unfit for active duty service. After that, she pleaded her case in court. Hill wrote:

“[Goodale] fed off of helping the Marines below her; it kept her going,” said Sgt. Shawn Warren, her noncommissioned officer. “She could have taken the board negatively, but she didn’t. She was always positive and thought about the bigger picture.

“I saw her as a strong individual. Not many people could go through what she has and still be the way she is. It showed me that she is a very special individual and very driven. She is going to be a great leader and do great things in the Marine Corps.”

In the end, Church pinned her opponent and returned to active duty.

But after her victory, she still needed Marine Combat Training. She lit on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and by the end of it, she graduated as the honor grad of MCT. This award was determined by a vote of all the drill instructors, and they chose Church as the best overall Marine.

When her parents pulled onto the base, they were greeted with a light-up sign that read, “Honor Grad Lance Cpl. Goodale.”

Miracle

At Camp Lejeune, she met her husband, who took part in the Marjah invasion in Afghanistan. Their journey back to Mitchell County is another tale.

The couple was living in Michigan, but they had returned to Osage for the holidays. On Christmas Eve, Church went into labor at 24 weeks, and daughter Hillevi was born in Rochester at the Mayo Clinic. She weighed one pound, 13 ounces.

“It was devastating, because we’d just found out a few weeks prior that Tallila was pregnant,” Krahenbuhl said.

While Hillevi was in the hospital, 11-month-old Harley lived with Church’s parents, Ron and Debbie Goodale of Osage. Church lived at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. Her husband returned to Michigan to work.

For 179 days, this was their new reality.

After the 179 days were over, Hillevi made the journey home on oxygen, but found herself back in the hospital for another two weeks. Throughout much of Hillevi’s struggle, her mother could not even hold her.

“She’s our Christmas miracle,” Church said. “She had a six percent chance of life with no physical or mental disabilities, and the only thing she has are hearing aids.”

Hillevi’s name is Scandinavian. It means ‘safe in battle.’

Totem

The result of this ordeal was the family leaving Michigan for McIntire. Church said rent was too high in Michigan, and the schools were better in Mitchell County.

Tattoos are Church’s newest endeavor.

When she was on Parris Island, her parents sent her art supplies. Art is one of her lifelong loves. For two-and-a-half years in the Marines, she sketched, drew and painted. After their service, the Church family lived in Florida, and she put her skills to use as a tattoo artist.

“She comes from an artistic family,” Krahenbuhl said.

A tattoo wraps around her left forearm, the result of Church being right-handed. It was a practice run.

After the family returned to Iowa, Church’s father found a building for her tattoo business, and they worked on it all last winter. In March, she opened shop. Its name is Semper Kin, always family. Currently, she is only doing appointments at night. For Hillevi’s sake, Church does not book out for months. It also allows her customers a waiting period of only three weeks.

“I trust myself,” Church said of her skill.

She considers her brother-in-law, master artist Clayton Howell of Alaska, as her tattoo mentor.

Church has always drawn her own fate, sketched the lifelines on her skin, and from her two-and-a-half years on Parris Island and Hillevi’s 179 days in Rochester, she has found a new calling in Semper Kin, in a McIntire tattoo parlor surrounded by hunting photos and family.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

