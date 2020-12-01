Talented returners give Forest City boys’ basketball good chance at success

In last season’s campaign, the Forest City boys’ basketball team finished third in the Top of Iowa West and won two regional playoff games before falling in the sub-state final to eventual state runner-up North Linn.

This year’s team has the experience and talent to make an even deeper playoff run, according to head coach Dan Rosacker.

Senior Noah Miller will be a key piece returning for the Indians. He averaged 15 points and close to 5 assists per game last year. Junior Carter Bruckhoff, senior Brandon Leber and junior Andrew Snyder all played important roles on a talented squad a season ago.

“Experience is a huge factor,” Rosacker said. “When you have four guys that have played that much, that gives us a leg up on a lot of people. At the same time, we’ve got to develop some other guys and develop our bench. That’s what we’re working on going forward.”

The Indians will look to lean on that experience when things get tough. Those leaders will also be looked at when developing some younger talent on the roster.

Between new faces and old, the goals remain the same for the Indians. First off, Rosacker wants his team to compete for a conference championship. Second, he hopes his squad can play its best basketball by the time the postseason comes around.