Talented returners give Forest City boys’ basketball good chance at success

In last season’s campaign, the Forest City boys’ basketball team finished third in the Top of Iowa West and won two regional playoff games before falling in the sub-state final to eventual state runner-up North Linn.
This year’s team has the experience and talent to make an even deeper playoff run, according to head coach Dan Rosacker.
Senior Noah Miller will be a key piece returning for the Indians. He averaged 15 points and close to 5 assists per game last year. Junior Carter Bruckhoff, senior Brandon Leber and junior Andrew Snyder all played important roles on a talented squad a season ago.
“Experience is a huge factor,” Rosacker said. “When you have four guys that have played that much, that gives us a leg up on a lot of people. At the same time, we’ve got to develop some other guys and develop our bench. That’s what we’re working on going forward.”
The Indians will look to lean on that experience when things get tough. Those leaders will also be looked at when developing some younger talent on the roster.
Between new faces and old, the goals remain the same for the Indians. First off, Rosacker wants his team to compete for a conference championship. Second, he hopes his squad can play its best basketball by the time the postseason comes around.
“I think these guys, like a lot of teams we’ve had, they’re going to play hard,” Rosacker said. “They might come up short a couple times, but they’re going to play hard, they’re going to play fast. I think we can shoot the ball pretty well this year and defensively we’re able to do a variety of different things.”
Outside of the challenges that a regular start to a season brings, COVID-19 has forced things to change outside and inside the program.
“We’re watching the clock more and rotating and sanitizing,” Rosacker said. “Stuff that we’ve never done before. At the same time, we’re trying to keep things as normal as possible. Trying to keep a routine of what we’ve done over the years.”
Forest City plays Spirit Lake at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 in Forest City.
