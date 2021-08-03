Swine show one of many things Hancock County District Fair does big in 2021

Among other things, the Hancock County District Fair in Britt knows how to do hog shows. After a nearly five-hour open swine show on opening day, a 4-H/FFA swine show lasted nearly as long on July 31.

It stems from so many competitive participants and animals, making it tough for even the best livestock judge to make quick decisions on places/ribbons. Dalton Konz received advanced showmanship honors as well as grand champion market gilt and overall market swine as well as reserve champion crossbred breeding gilt. He also earned grand champion and reserve champion market barrow honors.

The grand champion market pen belonged to Tye Konz, who was also junior showman. Jenna Pringnitz claimed senior showmanship and had the grand champion crossbred breeding gilt.

Class winners included Dakota Markla in purebred breeding gilt, market gilt, and twice in market barrow. Markla also earned grand champion purebred breeding gilt. Jenna Pringnitz won class competitions in breeding gilt and market barrow.