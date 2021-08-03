Swine show one of many things Hancock County District Fair does big in 2021

Among other things, the Hancock County District Fair in Britt knows how to do hog shows. After a nearly five-hour open swine show on opening day, a 4-H/FFA swine show lasted nearly as long on July 31.
It stems from so many competitive participants and animals, making it tough for even the best livestock judge to make quick decisions on places/ribbons. Dalton Konz received advanced showmanship honors as well as grand champion market gilt and overall market swine as well as reserve champion crossbred breeding gilt. He also earned grand champion and reserve champion market barrow honors.
The grand champion market pen belonged to Tye Konz, who was also junior showman. Jenna Pringnitz claimed senior showmanship and had the grand champion crossbred breeding gilt.
Class winners included Dakota Markla in purebred breeding gilt, market gilt, and twice in market barrow. Markla also earned grand champion purebred breeding gilt. Jenna Pringnitz won class competitions in breeding gilt and market barrow.
Other class winners included Caleb Graff in purebred breeding gilt class 3, Nathan Bixel in purebred breeding gilt class, Shelby Greiman in breeding gilt class 5, Emma Goll in breeding gilt class 6, Luke Johnson in purebred market swine (Duroc) class 8, Jordan Klooster in purebred market swine (Duroc) class 9, Cole Kelly in market gilt class 11, Dalton Konz in market gilt class 12, Luke Johnson in market barrow class 14, Dalton Konz in market barrow classes 16 and 18.
“Thank you, Bob Baumgard, for putting on another great hog show,” show ring announcer Cody Trampel said. “We also appreciate the help of the whole crew.”
Baumgard is the longtime FFA instructor, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura FFA.
Judge Charlie Fitzgerald concurred, saying “this is a county I look forward to coming back to because there is a lot of high-quality here.”
Other top winners in the 4-H/FFA swine show include Reserve Champion Market Pen Olivia Squier, Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt Caleb Graff, Grand Champion Purebred Market Jordan Klooster, and Reserve Champion Purebred Market Luke Johnson. Full ribbon results appear in Section B of this week’s Summit-Tribune edition.
2021 Hancock Country District Fair Results
Top Awards 4-H/FFA Poultry Show: Grand Champion Production Poultry Derek Oberhelman-Britt Broncos; Reserve Champion Production Poultry Lilliana Hill-WH FFA; Grand Champion Market Chicken Jenna Pringnitz-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Market Chicken Jonah Pringnitz-Concord Challengers; Grand Champion Miscellaneous Market Patience Katter-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Market Sam Katter-Elcon Indians; Overall Grand Champion Market Poultry Jenna Pringnitz-GHV FFA; Overall Reserve Champion Market Poultry Derek Oberhelman-Britt Broncos; Grand Champion Fancy Breeding Braelyn Peterson-North West Chargers; Reserve Champion Fancy Breeding Landen Hejlik-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Miscellaneous Fancy Weston Rosenmeyer-Titonka Valley Indians; Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Fancy Patience Katter-Elcon Indians; Overall Grand Champion Fancy Poultry Weston Rosenmeyer-Titonka Valley Indians; Overall Reserve Champion Fancy Poultry Patience Katter-Elcon Indians; Junior Poultry Showmanship Champion Cole Lau-Garfield Sluggers; Senior Poultry Showmanship Champion Weston Rosenmeyer-Titonka Valley Indians; Advanced Poultry Showmanship Champion Lilliana Hill-WH FFA.
Poultry Show Ribbon Results:
Production Poultry - Zachary Feld-1 blue; Chloe Frank-1 purple, 1 blue; Jayden Frank-2 blues; Jace Hendrikson-2 blues; Reid Hendrikson-1 purple, 1 blue; Liliana Hill-1 purple, 1 blue; Braelyn Peterson-1 blue; Ethan Hill-1 red; Cami Haugland-1 red; Ryker Haugland-1 blue; Derek Oberhelman-1 purple.
Market Poultry Broilers - Evan Boothroyd-2 blues; Jade Cook-2 blues; Cameron Fox-2 blues; Mathew Francis-2 blues; Morgan Francis-2 purples; Ava Keiper-1 blue, 1 red; Corrina King-1 red; Allison Klein-1 blue; Peyton Klein-1 blue; Cole Lau-1 blue; Braelyn-1 blue; Jenna Pringnitz-2 purples; Joe Pringnitz-1 purple, 1 blue; Jonah Pringnitz-1 purple, 1 blue; Paige Roberts-1 purple; Alyza Schimmelpfennig2 blues; Jayden Springer1 blue; Evie Stromer-1 purple, 1 blue; Isabel Stromer-2 blues Miscellaneous Market Ducks Jade Cook-1 blue; Ethan Hill- 1 blue; Julia Hill-1 blue; Patience Katter-1 purple, Sam Katter-1 purple.
Fancy Breeding Chickens Joshua Hejlik-1 blue; Cole Lau-4 blues; Braelyn Peterson-1 purple, 3 blues; Caleb Sorenson-3 blues; Chase Sorenson-3 blues.
Guinea - Landen Hejlik-1 blue Fancy Small Miscellaneous (Pigeon and Quail) Chase Sorenson-4 blues.
Miscellaneous Fancy Breeding Ducks - Cami Haugland-2 blues; Ryker Haugland-1 blue, 1 red; Patience Katter-1 purple; Weston Rosenmeyer-2 purples, 2 blues.
Turkeys Cami Haugland-1 red; Ryker Haugland-1 blue; Krista Hejlik-1 blue.
Top Awards 4-H/FFA Goat Show: Grand Champion Dairy Goat Jayden Frank-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Chloe Frank-Concord Challengers; Grand Champion Market Goat Dakota Markla-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Market Goat Dakota Markla-GHV FFA; Grand Champion Breeding Meat Doe Dakota Markla-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Doe Liliana Hill-WH FFA; Costume Class Champion Rhi Youmans-Independent; Junior Champion Showman Erik Baumgard-Garfield Sluggers; Junior Reserve Champion Showman Emma Schmidt-Concord Challengers; Senior Champion Showman Sara Schmidt-GHV FFA; Senior Reserve Champion Showman Jayden Frank-Concord Challengers; Advanced Champion Showman Sara Schmidt-GHV FFA.
Goat Show Ribbon Results:
Dairy Goats - Chloe Frank-2 blues; Jayden Frank-2 purples; Jonah Pringnitz-1 blue; Jenna Pringnitz-1 blue; Ava Keiper-1 blue.
Market Goats - Rebecca Hejlik-1 blue; Jacob Burress-3 blues; Liliana Hill-1 purple, 1 blue; Holly Piper-1 blue; Morgan Krein-1 blue; Mick Formanek-1 blue; Adam Trunkhill- 1 blue; Addision Fausett-1 blue; Jayden Frank-2 blues; Sarah Schmidt-1 blue; Mason Graham-1 blue; Emma Goll-1 purple, 1 blue; Dakota Markla-2 purples; Julia Hill-1 blue; Josephine Frohling-1 blue; Jacob Burress-1 blue; Krista Hejlik-1 blue; Alayna Welsh-1 blue; Addison Hejna-1 blue; Jordan Klooster-1 blue; Rhett Steenhard-1 blue; Rafe Van Dusseldorp-1 blue; Braden Renner-1 blue; Erik Baumgard-1 blue; Braden Boehnke-1 purple; Valarie Welsh-1 blue; Lillian Thompson-1 blue; Jaiden Reinking-1 blue; Emma Schmidt-1 blue
Breeding Goats - Erik Baumgard-1 purple, 2 blues; Dakota Markla-1 purple, 1 blue; Jacob Buress-1 blue; Joshua Hejlik-1 purple, 3 blues; Liliana Hill-4 blues; Rebecca Hejlik-1 blue; Julia Hill-2 blues; Carolina Klooster-1 purple; Krista Hejlik-1 blue; Morgan Krein-1 blue; Addison Hejna-1 blue; Rhi Youmans-1 blue.
Goat Costume Class - Rhi Youmans-1 purple.
Top Awards 4-H/FFA Sheep Show: Champion Commercial Ewe Zachary Feld-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe Emma Kudej-Orthel Jolly Workers; Champion Market Lamb Zach Feld-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Market Lamb Emma Kudej-Orthel Jolly Workers; Champion County Raised Market Lamb Emma Kudej-Orthel Jolly Workers; Junior Champion Showman Kaleb Bormann-East Fork 4-H; Junior Reserve Champion Showman Olivia Stromer-Elcon Indians; Senior Champion Showman Zach Feld-GHV FFA; Senior Reserve Champion Showman Emma Kudej-Orthel Jolly Workers; Advanced Champion Showman Kaleb Feld-Ventura Hustlers; Advanced Reserve Champion Showman Zach Feld-GHV FFA; Top Rate of Gain 1) Sarah Schmidt-GHV FFA; 2) Emma Schmidt-Concord Challengers; 3) Sarah Schmidt-GHV FFA; 4) Heather Engstler-WH FFA; 5) Emma Schmidt-Concord Challengers.
Sheep Show Ribbon Results:
Breeding Sheep - Emma Kudej-1 purple; Nichole Larson-1 blue; Krista Hejlik-1 blue; Kaden Bormann-1 blue; Zachary Feld-1 purple; Olivia Stromer-1 blue.
Market Sheep - Nichole Larson-2 blues; Evie Stromer-1 purple, 1 blue; Jessica Larson-2 blues; Zachary Feld-1 purple, 2 blues; Emma Kudej-1 purple; Heather Engstler-2 blues; Kaden Bormann-1 purple, 1 blue; Landon Hejlik-1 blue; Sarah Schmidt-2 blues; Emma Schmidt-2 blues; Austin Richardson-2 blues; Kaleb Feld-1 purple; Olivia Stromer-1 blue; Grant Lamb-1 blue; Levi Hollatz-1 blue; Luke Lamb-1 blue.
Top Awards 4-H/FFA Beef Show: Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Beef Aaliyah Wicke-Worth County Beef Team; Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Beef Jadyn Wooge-Winnebago County; Grand Champion Breeding Beef Shelby Greiman-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Breeding Beef Gretta Gouge-GHV FFA; Grand Champion County Bred Breeding Heifer Gretta Gouge-GHV FFA; Grand Champion Market Heifer Hannah Muir-Humboldt County; Reserve Champion Market Heifer Andrew Crawford-Wright County; Grand Champion Commercial Beef Joshua Hejlik-Garfield Sluggers; Reserve Champion Commercial Beef Trista Olsen-Winnebago County; Grand Champion Market Steer Jamie Hejlik-Concord Challengers; Reserve Champion Market Steer Garrent Cash-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Market Beef Jamie Hejlik-Concord Challengers; Reserve Champion Market Beef Garrett Cash-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion County Bred Market Steer Wyatt Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Top Rate of Gain Sophie Deacon-Valient Vikings; Champion Junior Showmanship McKenzie Lyman-Orthel Jolly Workers; Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship Emma Miller-Garfield Sluggers; Champion Senior Showmanship Marissa Eekhoff-WH FFA; Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship Jamie Hejlik-Concord Challengers Advanced Showmanship Marissa Eekhoff-WH FFA.
Beef Show Ribbon Results:
Breeding Beef - Gretta Gouge-1 purple; Marissa Eekhoff-2 purples; Shelby Greiman-1 purple; Neveaha Wicke-1 purple; Andrew Crawford-1 purple; Ethan Schreiber-1 purple; Gabrielle Branstad-1 purple; Madison Branstad-1 purple; Lindy Brekken-1 purple; Emma Miller-1 purple; Jadyn Wooge-1 purple; Emily Ausborn-1 blue; Aaliyah Wicke-1 purple; Landen Kudej-1 blue; McKenzie Lyman-1 purple; Keagen Buchda-1 purple; Cole Lau-1 purple Cow/Calf Pair Ribbon Results Jenna Chizek-1 blue; Gretta Gouge-1 purple; Joshua Hejlik-1 blue; Wyatt Eekhoff-1 blue; Sophie Deacon-1 purple; Reese Schleusner-1 blue.
Market Beef - Market Feeder Calves Emma Miller-2 purples; Wyatt Finch-1 blue; Landen Kudej-1 purple; Kylee Hejlik-1 purple; Sophie Deacon-1 blue; Pre 4-H Feeder Calves Leighton Avery- 2 purples; Leah Muff-1 purple; Ben Muff-1 purple; Market Heifers Andrew Crawford-1 purple; Gabrielle Branstad-1 blue; Hannah Muir-1 purple; Market Dairy Steers Quinten Pergande-1 purple; Bucket/Bottle Returns - Emma Kudej-1 purple; Commercial Market Beef Emma Miller-1 purple, 1 blue; Trista Olsen-2 purples, 1 blue; Keagen Buchda-1 blue; Joshua Hejlik-1 purple; Market Steers Hannah Muir-2 purples; Jamie Hejlik-1 purple; Garett Cash-2 purples; Logan Kudej-1 purple; Marissa Muff-1 purple; Ashlynn Smith-1 purple; Emma Kudej-1 purple; Sophie Deacon-1 purple; Wyatt Eekhoff-1 purple; Market Pen of Three Tanya Olsen-1 purple; Joshua Hejlik-1 blue; Trista Olsen-1 purple.
Top Awards 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show: Grand Champion Meat Rabbit Hannah Barker-Orthel Jolly Workers; Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit Caleb Sorenson-Forest Everreadies; Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit Logan Legleiter-Lake Clovers; Reserve Champion Fancy Rabbit Logan Legleiter-Lake Clovers; Junior Champion Showmanship Evie Stomer-Elcon Indians; Junior Reserve Champion Showmanship Caleb Sorenson-Forest Everreadies; Senior Champion Showmanship Olivia Stromer-Elcon Indians; Senior Reserve Champion Showmanship Wyatt Rosenmeyer-Titonka Valley Indians; Advanced Champion Showmanship Hannah Barker-Orthel Jolly Workers; Advanced Reserve Champion Showmanship Corrina King-Orthel Jolly Workers.
Rabbit Show Ribbon Results:
Meat Rabbits - Chase Sorenson-3 blues, 1 red; Caleb Sorenson-2 blues, 2 reds; Hannah Barker-8 blues; Corrina King-3 blues.
Fancy Rabbits - Caleb Sorenson-2 blues, 2 reds; Hannah Barker-1 blue; 1 red; Logan Legleiter-2 blues; Olivia Stromer-5 blues; Chase Sorenson-2 blues, 1 red; Sam Katter-1 blue; Cassandra Ross-4 blues, 1 red; Bridget Odom-1 red; Luke Lamb-1 red; Evie Stromer-2 blues; Kelsi Odom-1 blue; Jace Hendrikson-1 blue; Reid Hendrikson-1 blue; Alyza Schimmelpfennig-1 blue; Wyatt Rosenmeyer-1 blue, Corrina King-1 red.
Rabbit Costume Class - Hannah Barker-purple; Caleb Sorenson-blue; Chase Sorenson-blue.
4-H/FFA Dog Obedience Show Results: Grand Champion Intro Obedience Nately Lattimore-Independent; Reserve Champion Intro Obedience Danielle Nelson-Orthel Jolly Workers.
4-H/FFA Dog Obedience Show Ribbon Results: Intro Dog Obedience - Paisley Van Epps-1 blue; Easton DeGroote-1 blue; Kelsi Odom-1 red; Evie Stromer1 blue; Carson Fox-1 red; Nately Lattimore-1 purple; Bridget Odom-1 blue; Lea Charlson-1 blue; Alexis Greiman-1 blue; Danielle Nelson-1 purple; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Corrina King-1 red.
Top Awards 4-H/FFA Swine Show: Grand Champion Market Pen Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Market Pen Olivia Squier-North West Chargers; Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt Dakota Markla-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt Caleb Graff-GHV FFA; Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt Jenna Pringnitz-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt Dalton Konz-Elcon Indians; Overall Grand Champion Breeding Gilt Jenna Pringnitz-GHV FFA; Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt Dalton Konz-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Purebred Market Jordan Klooster-Concord Challengers; Reserve Champion Purebred Market Luke Johnson-Winnebago County; Grand Champion Market Gilt Dalton Konz-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Market Gilt Dakota Markla-GHV FFA; Grand Champion Market Barrow Dalton Konz-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Market Barrow Dalton Konz-GHV FFA; Overall Grand Champion Market Swine Dalton Konz-GHV FFA; Overall Reserve Champion Market Swine Dalton Konz-Elcon Indians; Junior Showmanship Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Senior Showmanship Jenna Pringnitz-GHV FFA; Advanced Showmanship Dalton-Konz-GHV FFA.
Horse and Pony Show Top Awards: Grand Champion Halter Pony McKenzie Lyman-Orthel Jolly Workers; Reserve Champion Halter Pony Hayden Hadacek-Britt Broncos; Grand Champion Halter Horse Isabel Stromer-Concord Challengers; Reserve Champion Halter Horse Rebecca Bartling-CC Riders; High Point Junior Games McKenzie Lyman-Orthel Jolly Workers; High Point Senior Games Emma Kudej-Orthel Jolly Workers; High Point Junior Performance Isabel Stromer-Concord Challengers; High Point Senior Performance Emma Kudej-Orthel Jolly Workers; All Around Junior McKenzie Lyman-Orthel Jolly Workers; All Around Senior Emma Kudej-Orthel Jolly Workers; Smile Award Cassie Ross-GHV FFA; Sportsmanship Award Isabel Stromer-Concord Challengers; Stall Decorating Contest 1st Place-Emma Kudej, 2nd place-Katrina Ross, 3rd place-Hayden Hadacek.
Horse Performance Show Ribbon Results:
Pony Classes - Hayden Hadacek-2 blues; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue.
Horse Classes - Cassandra Ross-1 blue; Madie Lillebo-1 white; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Dylan Stalpes1 blue; Chloe Bjoraker-1 blue; Danielle Nelson-2 blues; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 white; Makayla Stalpes-1 blue; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Hailey Stone-1 blue; Katrina Ross-1 blue; Rebecca Bartling-1 blue; Morgan Lillebo-1 blue; Emma Schumacher-1 blue; Neveaha Wicke-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 blue; Karlee Young-1 blue; Tyson Crahan-1 blue; Anthony Stalpes-1 blue; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Taylor Parsons-1 blue; Teagan Smith-1 blue.
Junior Showmanship - Katrina Ross-1 red; Tyson Crahan-1 red; Taylor Parsons-1 blue; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Emma Schumacher-1 blue; Chloe Bjoraker-1 red; Dylan Stalpes-1 red; Makayla Stalpes-1 blue.
Senior Showmanship - Hailey Stone-1 red; Rebecca Bartling-1 red; Neveaha Wicke-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 blue; Cassandra Ross-1 red; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 red; Teagan Smith-1 red; Emma Kudej-1 red.
Advanced Showmanship - Karlee Young-1 red; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue.
Performance Classes: English Pleasure - Rebecca Bartling-1 purple; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Neveaha Wicke-1 blue; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Single Driving Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Emma Kudej-1 purple; Walk/Trot Katrina Ross-1 red; Emma Schumacher-1 blue; Madie Lillebo-1 red; Dylan Stalpes1 red; Chloe Bjoraker-1 red; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 blue; Tyson Crahan-1 red; Anthony Stalpes-1 red; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Hayden Hadacek-1 red; Taylor Parsons-1 blue; Makayla Stalpes-1 red; Western Pleasure Katrina Ross-1 red; Emma Schumacher-1 blue; Madie Lillebo-1 red; Chloe Bjoraker-1 blue; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 blue; Tyson Crahan-1 red; Anthony Stalpes-1 red; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Hayden Hadacek-1 red; Taylor Parsons-1 blue; Makayla Stalpes-1 red; Rebecca Bartling-1 purple; Morgan Lillebo-1 red; Cassandra Ross-1 red; Emma Kudej-1 red; Neveaha Wicke-1 red; Karlee Young-1 red; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 red; Teagan Smith-1 red; Western Horsemanship Katrina Ross-1 red; Emma Schumacher-1 red; Madie Lillebo-1 red; Chloe Bjoraker1 red; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 red; Tyson Crahan-1 blue; Anthony Stalpes-1 red; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Taylor Parsons-1 blue; Makayla Stalpes-1 red; Rebecca Bartling-1 purple; Morgan Lillebo-1 red; Cassandra Ross-1 red; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Neveaha Wicke-1 red; Karlee Young-1 blue; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 red; Teagan Smith-1 blue; Trail Class Katrina Ross-1 red; Emma Schumacher-1 purple; Madie Lillebo-1 blue; Chloe Bjoraker-1 red; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 purple; Tyson Crahan-1 blue; Anthony Stalpes-1 red; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Hayden Hadacek-1 red; Makayla Stalpes-1 blue; Morgan Lillebo-1 red; Cassandra Ross-1 red; Emma Kudej1 blue; Rebecca Bartling-1 blue; Karlee Young-1 red; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 red; Costume Class 1st place Emma Schumacher, Lotts Creek Lassies & Lads; 2nd place Emma Kudej, Orthel Jolly Workers; 3rd place Hayden Hadacek, Britt Broncos; Katrina Ross-1 purple; Dylan Stalpes-1 purple; McKenzie Lyman-1 purple; Makayla Stalpes-1 purple.
Horse Games Ribbon Results:
Senior Egg and Spoon - Rebecca Bartling-1 purple; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 blue; Justin Brock-1 purple; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Morgan Lillebo-1 blue; Ellie Rosenmeyer-1 blue; Gracie Rosenmeyer-1 blue; Cassandra Ross-1 blue; Teagan Smith-1 blue; Neveaha Wicke-1 blue; Karlee Young-1 blue.
Junior Egg and Spoon - Chloe Bjoraker-1 purple; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Madie Lillebo-1 blue; McKenzie Lyman-1 purple; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Wyatt Rosenmeyer-1 blue; Katrina Ross-1 blue; Emma Schumacher-1 blue; Anthony Stalpes-1 blue; Dylan Stalpes-1 blue; Makayla Stalpes-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 blue.
Senior Barrel Racing - Rebecca Bartling-1 blue; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 blue; Justin Brock-1 blue; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Morgan Lillebo-1 blue; Ellie Rosenmeye-1 purple; Grace Rosenmeyer-1 red; Cassandra Ross-1 blue; Teagan Smith-1 blue; Neveaha Wicke-1 blue; Karlee Young-1 blue.
Junior Barrel Racing - Chloe Bjoraker-1 purple; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Madie Lillebo-1 blue; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Wyatt Rosenmeyer-1 purple; Katrina Ross-1 blue; Emma Schumacher-1 blue; Anthony Stalpes-1 red; Dylan Stalpes-1 blue; Makayla Stalpes-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 blue.
Senior Flag Race - Rebecca Bartling-1 red; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 blue; Justin Brock-1 blue; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Morgan Lillebo-1 red; Ellie Rosenmeye-1 purple; Cassandra Ross-1 red; Teagan Smith-1 blue; Neveaha Wicke-1 red; Karlee Young-1 blue.
Junior Flag Race - Chloe Bjoraker-1 red; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Madie Lillebo-1 red; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Danielle Nelson-1 red; Wyatt Rosenmeyer-1 purple; Katrina Ross-1 blue; Emma Schumacher-1 red; Anthony Stalpes-1 red; Dylan Stalpes-1 blue; Makayla Stalpes-1 red; Isabel Stromer-1 red.
Senior Jumping Figure 8 - Rebecca Bartling-1 blue; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 blue; Justin Brock-1 red; Emma Kudej-1 red; Morgan Lillebo-1 red; Ellie Rosenmeye-1 blue; Cassandra Ross-1 red; Teagan Smith-1 red; Neveaha Wicke-1 purple; Karlee Young-1 red.
Junior Jumping Figure 8 - Chloe Bjoraker-1 red; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; McKenzie Lyman-1 purple; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Wyatt Rosenmeyer-1 blue; Emma Schumacher-1 red; Anthony Stalpes-1 red; Dylan Stalpes-1 red; Makayla Stalpes-1 red; Isabel Stromer-1 blue.
Senior Stake Race - Rebecca Bartling-1 blue; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 blue; Justin Brock-1 blue; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Morgan Lillebo-1 blue; Ellie Rosenmeye-1 purple; Cassandra Ross-1 blue; Teagan Smith-1 purple; Neveaha Wicke-1 purple; Karlee Young-1 blue.
Junior Stake Race - Chloe Bjoraker-1 blue; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Madie Lillebo-1 purple; McKenzie Lyman-1 purple; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Wyatt Rosenmeyer-1 purple; Katrina Ross-1 blue; Emma Schumacher-1 purple; Anthony Stalpes-1 purple; Dylan Stalpes-1 blue; Makayla Stalpes-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 blue.
Senior Key Hole - Rebecca Bartling-1 blue; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 blue; Justin Brock-1 blue; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Morgan Lillebo-1 blue; Ellie Rosenmeyer-1 purple; Cassandra Ross-1 blue; Teagan Smith-1 red; Neveaha Wicke-1 blue; Karlee Young-1 blue.
Junior Key Hole - Chloe Bjoraker-1 red; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Madie Lillebo-1 red; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Wyatt Rosenmeyer-1 purple; Katrina Ross-1 blue; Emma Schumacher-1 blue; Anthony Stalpes-1 blue; Dylan Stalpes-1 blue; Makayla Stalpes-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 blue.
Senior Pole Bending - Rebecca Bartling-1 blue; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 blue; Justin Brock-1 blue; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Morgan Lillebo-1 blue; Ellie Rosenmeyer-1 purple; Cassandra Ross-1 blue; Teagan Smith-1 blue; Neveaha Wicke-1 blue; Karlee Young-1 blue.
Junior Pole Bending - Chloe Bjoraker-1 red; Hayden Hadacek-1 blue; Madie Lillebo-1 purple; McKenzie Lyman-1 blue; Danielle Nelson-1 blue; Wyatt Rosenmeyer-1 purple; Katrina Ross-1 blue; Emma Schumacher-1 blue; Anthony Stalpes-1 blue; Dylan Stalpes-1 blue; Makayla Stalpes-1 blue; Isabel Stromer-1 blue.
Ride a Buck (Seniors only) - Rebecca Bartling-1 purple; Caitlyn Bjoraker-1 purple; Emma Kudej-1 purple; Morgan Lillebo-1 purple; Teagan Smith-1 purple; Neveaha Wicke-1 purple; Karlee Wicke-1 purple.
Top Awards 4-H/FFA Gardening Show Results: Best of Show Annual Grand Champion Bridget Odom Aloha Blue Ageratum Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Katelyn Beenken Hibiscus North West Chargers; Perennial Grand Champion Jenna Pringnitz Rose Concord Challengers; Reserve Champion Kelsi Odom Hardy Hibiscus Elcon Indians; Garden Produce Grand Champion Katelyn Beenken Corn; Reserve Champion Wyatt Finch Snap Beans Britt Broncos; Best Garden Display Grand Champion Katelyn Beenken; Best Flower Arrangement Grand Champion Katelyn Beenken.
4-H/FFA Garden Show Ribbon Results: Katelyn Beenken-4 purples, 3 blues, 3 reds; Cami Haugland-3 blues, 4 reds; Ryker Haugland-4 blues, 3 reds; Wyatt Finch-1 purple; Bridget Odom-1 purple, 1 blue, 3 reds; Kelsi Odom-1 purple, 5 blues; Jenna Pringnitz-1 purple, 4 blues, 2 reds; Cassey Ross-2 blues, 4 reds; Evie Stromer-2 blues, 2 reds; Blake Wunder-4 blues, 6 reds; Gavin Wunder-3 blues, 3 reds; Bailey Wunder-Clover Bud participant.
Open Flower Show Results: Overall Grand Champion Connie Scherber of Clear Lake Carefree spray rose; Overall Reserve Champion Delaney Boothroyd of Britt Hibiscus; Results by Category - Rose Champion Connie Scherber of Clear Lake Carefree Spray Rose, Reserve Champion Mary Ann Schmidt of Klemme; Pink Peace Rose Annuals Champion Rosemary Weaver of Garner Rocket Mix Snapdragon, Reserve Champion John Bowman of Britt; Lucky Red Lantana Bulbs and Related Structures Champion Connie Scherber of Clear Lake Royal Glamini Gladiolus Blend; Reserve Champion Ellen Tusha of Garner; Resurrection Lily Perennial Champion Delaney Bothroyd of Britt Hibiscus, Reserve Champion Rosemary Weaver of Garner Sea Holly Container Growth; Champion John Bowman of Britt Reina XL Begonia, Reserve Champion Donna Hall of Garner; Outdoor Succulent Planter Artistic Design Champion Connie Scherber of Clear Lake By the River, Reserve Champion Connie Scherber of Clear Lake Whimsical Ways; Creative Design Champion Mary Lou Johnson of Forest City My Iowa Tablescape, Reserve Champion Terri Greiman of Garner My Iowa Tablescape; Vegetables Champion Mary Ann Schmidt-Klemme Detroit Dark Beets, Reserve Champion Mary Ann Schmidt-Klemme Black Zucchini.
Creative Cakes Results: Adult Class 1st place Marcy Mayland of Britt, 2nd place Missy Abele of Britt; Youth Class 1st place Kenley Abele of Britt, 2nd place Shane Diemer.
Open Class Wine Show: Grand Champion Dean Stromer-Klemme Rhubarb Wine; Fruit Class Results 1st place Apple Dean Stromer of Klemme, 2nd Place Cherry Tom Jones of Mason City; Mead Class Results 1st place Shaun Thompson of Forest City, 2nd Place John Christianson of Klemme; Novelty Class Results 1st place Dean Stromer of Klemme; Grape Class Results 1st Place Greg Reynolds of Garner.
Clothing Event Results: Junior $15 Challenge Lexie Malek – Selected for Clay County Fair; Carolina Klooster – Selected for Clay County Fair; Aubrey Upmeyer – Blue; Evie Stromer – Blue; Junior Clothing Selection Emma Miller – Blue; Intermdiate Clothing Selection Olivia DeWaard – Selected for Clay County Fair.
Overall Static Exhibits Results: 4-H Posters State Fair Selections Kollin Hanson, Exhibit Description-4-H Grows, Emma Miller Description-4-H Is, State Fair Alternate Cami Haugland Exhibit Description-4-H Is; Agriculture-Natural Resources-Animals State Fair Selections Brinley Hiscocks Exhibit Description-Best Fertilizers, Isabel Stromer-Heaves in Horses; State Fair Alternates Danielle Nelson Exhibit Description-Kitten’s Food, Olivia DeWaard Exhibit Description-Succulents; Clothing-Fashion-Sewing-Needle Arts State Fair Selections Katelyn Beenken Exhibit Description-Shorts, Chelsea Dodd Exhibit Description-Curtains, Madison Renner Exhibit Description-Romper; State Fair Alternates Jamie Hejlik Exhibit Description-ISU Quilt, Heather Engstler Exhibit Description-Blanket, Olivia DeWaard Exhibit Description-Purchased Dress; Food and Nutrition State Fair Selections Lexi Malek Exhibit Description-$10 Challenge, McKenzie Lyman Exhibit Description-Homemade Biscuits, Luke DeWaard Exhibit Description-Sweet and Moist Oven Bread, Luke Lamb Exhibit Description-Dinner Rolls; State Fair Alternates Wyatt Eekhoff Exhibit Description-Star Sugar Cookies, Katelyn Beenken Exhibit Description-Bundt Cake, Jenna Pringnitz Exhibit Description-Blackberry Pie, Paige Roberts Exhibit Description-Kolaches; Home Improvement State Fair Selections Katelyn Beenken Exhibit Description-Refinished Bench, Kollin Hanson Exhibit Description-Restored Cabinet Report, Emma Kudej Exhibit Description-Glass Jar on Shelf, Paige Roberts Exhibit Description-Patriotic Shadow Box; State Fair Alternates Elise Wirtjes Exhibit Description-Cream Colored Foot Stool, Grace Ostercamp Exhibit Description-Coca Cola Box Table, Kollin Hanson Exhibit Description-HOME Porch Sign, Olivia DeWaard Exhibit Description-Piano Stool; Photography State Fair Selections Katrina Ross Exhibit Description-Little Girl/Sunflower, Anna Wirtjes Exhibit Description-Girl in Sunflowers, Bridget Odom Exhibit Description-Queen Ann’s Lace, Hayden Lang Exhibit Description-River and Bluffs, Katelyn Beenken Exhibit Description-Moth on Leaf; State Fair Alternates Kinslee White Exhibit Description-Purple Flowers, Kelsi Odom Exhibit Description-Falling Rocks, Wyatt Eekhoff Exhibit Description-Macro of Sickle, Madie Lillebo Exhibit Description-Lavender on Rocks; Personal Development State Fair Selections Wyatt Eekhoff Exhibit Description-Wyatt’s Warriors Display, Cami Haugland Exhibit Description-Telemetry Bag Display; State Fair Alternates Eli Marsh Exhibit Description-Mini Lego Set.
Pedal Power Pull Results: Age 4 - 1st place Coy Crawford of Garner, 2nd place Jace Wooldridge of Forest City, 3rd place Mara Cash of Garner; Age 5 - 1st place Lukas-Kudy of Britt, 2nd place Everett Daugard of Britt, 3rd place Brecken Bergman of Clear Lake; Age 6 - 1st Place Payton Johnson of Britt, 2nd Place Kit Schleusner of Garner, 3rd Place Emma Schreiber of Eagle Grove; Age 7 - 1st place Banks Upmeyer-Garner, 2nd place Brynlee Basinger of Garner, 3rd place Camryn-Douglas of Britt; Age 8 - 1st place Payten Friederich of Garner, 2nd place Hadley Larkin of Garner, 3rd place Hallie Larkin of Garner; Age 9 - 1st place Kellen Smith of Mason City, 2nd place Lane Johnson of Britt, 3rd place Jackson Schleusner of Garner; Age 10 - 1st place Jacob Stromer of Klemme, 2nd place Pryce Dougherty of Belmond, 3rd place Caston Johnson of Britt; Age 11 - 1st place Weston Drake of Blockton, 2nd place Gavin Schoneman of Garner, 3rd place Hayden Hadacek of Britt.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.