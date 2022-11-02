Swenson runs unopposed for re-election as Winnebago County Treasurer

Republican incumbent candidate Julie Swenson of Scarville is running for re-election as Winnebago County Treasurer in the Nov. 8 election.

“I believe customer service is a top priority,” Swenson said. “Being professional, efficient, and working together as a team keeps the office very functional. I have a wonderful staff that helps bring this level of service to the office every day and to the residents. My staff and I work with each individual to complete the transactions in a timely manner.”

Swenson noted that in the county treasurer's office, she is responsible several important departments affecting everyone via driver’s licenses, motor vehicles, and property taxes.

“I want to be able to continue to offer the services that the people need here locally,” she said. “Even though we do offer online services, I enjoy and will continue to stay strong in public relations."

With her many years of service helping citizens of Winnebago County in the treasurer's office, Swenson said the office has experienced many positive changes.

"These include adapting to new technology with computers and county software changes," she said. "We continue to stay current with continuous training because of the numerous Iowa law changes that affect all of the departments within our office.”

Swenson said she also seeks to be re-elected as treasurer, because she enjoys assisting all the residents of Winnebago County. Swenson emphasized that her office will continue to be professional, providing that all-important “effective and friendly” customer service to every customer.

Hancock County Recorder also unopposed

In Hancock County, Republican Tracy Marshall of Klemme is running unopposed for her third term as Hancock County Recorder.

“I can assure residents that they will continue to receive prompt and friendly service when visiting my office as they have for the last eight years,” Marshall said. “I would appreciate your vote on November 8.”