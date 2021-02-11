 Skip to main content
Sweetheart Ski moved to Feb. 20
  Updated
Cross country

Cross-country skiing can provide a full-body workout for people of all ages.

 Metro Image Library

According to the Mitchell County Conservation Board, the dangerously low temperatures during the previous weekend forced the move of the Sweetheart Ski to Feb. 20, from 5-8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Wapsi-Great Western Line trail, which will be lit by luminaries. The trailhead and welcome center is located at 110 East Main Street in Riceville. Conservation will have cross-country skis to use free of charge. Return and pickup of skis will be outside, where there will be a bonfire with s’mores ingredients available.

If there is no snow, Conservation invites the public for a winter walk.

For more information, call 641-330-0765. Any additional weather related updates will be posted on the Conservation Facebook page.

