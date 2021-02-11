Sweetheart Ski moved to Feb. 20

According to the Mitchell County Conservation Board, the dangerously low temperatures during the previous weekend forced the move of the Sweetheart Ski to Feb. 20, from 5-8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Wapsi-Great Western Line trail, which will be lit by luminaries. The trailhead and welcome center is located at 110 East Main Street in Riceville. Conservation will have cross-country skis to use free of charge. Return and pickup of skis will be outside, where there will be a bonfire with s’mores ingredients available.