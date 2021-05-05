Swaledale man killed in car crash

A Swaledale man died of his injuries in a Tuesday accident in Mitchell County.

According to an Iowa State Police report, on May 4 at 4:43 p.m., a one-vehicle accident occurred near the 3800 block of Red Ball Road.

Nathan Aaron Kettwig, 24, of Swaledale, driving a 2002 Buick Century, with passenger Jenalyn Rose Funte, 24, of Clarksville, was traveling southbound on Red Ball Road when he went over the railroad tracks and lost control, entering the west ditch where the car rolled. Kettwig died of his injuries.

Funte was transported by Osage EMS to the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. Kettwig was not wearing a seatbelt. Funte was wearing a seatbelt.

Assisting at the scene were Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department, the Osage Fire Department, Osage EMS and Iowa State Patrol.

