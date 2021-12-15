Support January giving partnership of Hy-Vee, Winnebago County Veterans Affairs

Winnebago County Veterans Affairs has been selected by Forest City Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the local Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program for January 2022.

The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping. Every $2.50 reusable Red “My Heart” Bag sends a $1 donation to a non-profit local through the Hy-Vee in which it was purchased.

As part of this ongoing program, every month and at every Hy-Vee location, a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of these special reusable bags.

“It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment,” said Mary Lou Kleveland, executive director of Winnebago County Veterans Affairs. “Non-profits at the local level, like us, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you’ll support us in January by purchasing Red “My Heart” Bags at our local Hy-Vee.”

Winnebago County Veterans Affairs is a non-profit based in Forest City. It works to help honorably discharged veterans obtain federal benefits such as compensation, pension, and health care. Learn more about Winnebago County Veterans Affairs by visiting www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/departments/veterans-affairs.

For more information about the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, please visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.

