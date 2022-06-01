Supply chains may prolong Hancock County push to restore rural recycling sites

Supply chain restraints have reared their ugly head again.

Chris LaMont of Midwest Waste informed Hancock County supervisors on May 31 that receipt of any “pizza slot” specially ordered collection containers, for resurrected rural recycling sites, could be 18 weeks away.

“It’s basically due to the supply shortages of everything,” said LaMont, estimating it could take until the end of the year to get them. He noted that those specialty containers can eliminate the dumping of many larger items.

“The ones we had before were just a pop-up lid,” Chair Jerry Tlach said. “You could put in, basically, anything you wanted.”

In the meantime, LaMont said he will investigate the possibility of getting some standard containers sooner, which could be customized to curb unwanted trash items at the sites.

The four sites would be the same ones that county residents have utilized in the past – Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Klemme, and Miller.

“If it happens again, I just don’t know what we can do,” Supervisor Sis Greiman said.

LaMont said, additionally, some surveillance measures could be implemented at the sites.

“If they’re being filled with garbage, the first thing we’ll do is communicate with you,” he said. “We can brand it ‘Hancock County rural recycling' and include guidelines on the items that can be accepted.”

Midwest Waste is offering to enter into a one-year recycling contact with the county. He said there would be monthly billing for bi-weekly service.

“The goal is to make the cost consistent,” LaMont said. Supply chain shortages have been so impactful that the company has even been trying to make its own repairs to some containers. Steel shortages have been cited as particularly troublesome.

Upon asking, Greiman learned that Midwest Waste would be willing to provide weekly pickup initially, if there are only 1-2 county collection sites at first.

“It would be wonderful if we could have recycling on site again,” Greiman said. “I know people have been clamoring for it.”

“I can tell you people want it,” Tlach said. “We’ve gotten a lot of calls.”

A number of the county’s rural residents have voiced a desire to not have to travel all the way to the Landfill of North Iowa to drop their recycling items and garbage. Supervisors are currently still moving forward with a 10:15 a.m. June 13 public hearing regarding making payments to the Landfill of North Iowa for taking the county’s rural recycling and garbage.

LaMont reiterated that up to 1-2 bags of garbage could be separated from recycling items, but containers mostly full of garbage would be taken to a landfill at a weighted cost.

“If we go with it, the big thing residents need to know is it’s only getting picked up twice a month,” said Supervisor Gary Rayhons of Midwest Waste potentially providing service.

Midwest Waste will return to provide additional proposals to the board at a future meeting prior to supervisors taking any possible actions.

Possible roads classification change

Supervisors unanimously approved a secondary roads department resolution to submit a federal functional classification review application. It will seek revision of the federal functional classification, from minor collector to major collector roadway, for County Road B36, from R68 to R70 (2.0 miles) and County Road R70, from B36 to U.S. Highway 18 (2.3 miles).

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis said it is related to a road resurfacing project on B36 and R70, which is in year four of the county’s current five-year program.

“The reason behind the requested change is to have the changed route qualify for additional funding sources,” Purvis said. “This road is planned for resurfacing in fiscal year 2026, and we have been approved for $1.3 million in STIP funds and $1.3 million in farm-to-market funds.”

Purvis said the STIP funds can currently only be applied to major collector roads, or the first two miles out of Garner, based on the federal functional class.

“I believe we have a strong application to upgrade the route based on the increased traffic due to the (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) school district merger back in 2015,” Purvis said. “Traffic has increased from 400 vehicles per day to 660 vehicles per day based on 2015 and 2019 traffic counts.”

The projected cost of the project that will extent to Highway 18 is $2.6 million.

Supervisors also approved an updated manual for general assistance administration related to the Hancock County Payee Program. It provides assistance to qualifying low-income individuals and families, including funds for rent, food, death and other items. Persons qualify for the program based on 2022 federal poverty guidelines.

“It’s longer, but I’m hoping a little bit more wording than it was before will add more clarity as to who is eligible,” said Chelcee Schleuger of Hancock County Health Systems.

Supervisors worked with Schleuger and County Attorney Blake Norman to make minor changes to the manual before they approved it. This included language requiring participants to provide receipts for grocery purchases that cannot include tobacco, alcohol, or pet food. Changes in the manual became effective on June 1.

In other business, supervisors:

Accepted a $265,158 bid of Rognes Brothers Excavating in Lake Mills for drainage district 57 and lateral 49 tile repairs.

Set a July 11 formal hearing with landowners for estimated repairs of $89,500 to an open ditch in drainage district 174. Consultant Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk said that the repair project could be bid by July 28 with bids considered by Aug. 1 and work starting by late August or early September.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

