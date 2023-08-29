Supervisors welcomed new Hancock County Veterans Affairs Director James Welsh during his first day on the job at their Aug. 28 meeting.

Welsh was introduced by members of the Hancock County Veteran Affairs Commission, which includes Marvin Johnson of Kanawha and Jim Nelson of Britt. Welsh replaces Tonya Lorentzen of Garner, who resigned from the position in early August.

Welsh is a military veteran that served in the U.S. Army for 21 years. The California and Arizona native moved to Hancock County two years ago. He noted that his daughter had recently graduated from high school and that he has a 15-year-old son that now attends high school.

“Glad to have you aboard,” said Supervisor Jerry Tlach prior to the board unanimously authorizing the issuance of a credit card for use by the new veterans affairs director.

Supervisors also approved a $17,065 price quote from In Step Flooring for new flooring at the county’s 545 State Street (public health) building, after receiving an update from Maintenance Director Jacob Schreur on work being done there.

Schreur informed supervisors that the new flooring will be durable and gray-colored with a tile appearance. It will match what’s in the county’s health center, he added.

“It isn’t going to get any cheaper,” said Tlach, citing a need for the new flooring. “It already went up.”

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said the new flooring could be budgeted/funded through ongoing law enforcement center and/or courthouse projects.

“The inside will be changing a lot in the next week or two,” said Schreur, noting that upon completion of interior work on one side, temporary doors will be removed.

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that Pritchard’s Auto of Forest City has three white Dodge Ram pickups in stock and currently available for sale at a discounted price. He said the truck price would be about $65,000, but reduced to $51,000 or $52,000 and worth investing in one year earlier than was in the works previously.

“It’s a 2022 model,” Purvis said. “That doesn’t bother us any. We still get the warranty, just the same.”

Purvis said the three trucks, each with eight-foot beds, are all snowplow-ready and that his department could amend the current year’s budget to purchase them with board approval.

“Shaun (Hackman, assistant to the engineer) and I looked at them on Friday and they’re good trucks,” Purvis said.

Supervisors voiced agreement with Supervisor Tlach saying they are unlikely to get that price again.

“They have them now and what if they don’t even have them next year,” said Greiman in voicing her support for the purchase.

Purvis also announced that Maintenance Equipment Operator Mark Stille of the county’s Goodell shed will be retiring in late October. He noted that Stille will have served for 40 years when he retires and said the department plans to seek a new hire for his position. Purvis said the hope is to have someone hired by early October in order to receive on-the-job training from Stille.

“He’s got a lot of years of experience and can kind of tell the new guy what to look for,” Purvis said.

“He (Stille) will be missed,” said Supervisor Chair Greiman.

Purvis also announced that a one-day paving project to be completed by Heartland Asphalt was tentatively scheduled for Aug. 31. He said the exact timing of the work was dependent on when Heartland finished a mill and overlay project on Southwest Second Street in Britt. The much needed paving in Hutchins will be between Eden and Estate Avenue.