Supervisors vote to repave Foothill Avenue

At the Feb. 23 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, engineer Rich Brumm provided input for the long-awaited decision between repaving Foothill Avenue, or repaving Kirkwood Avenue and Hickory Avenue first.
After a conversation with the Iowa DOT, Brumm believes part of the choice comes down to farm to market funds.
“We need to have a project let before June or we will start losing our farm to market funds." Brumm said. “I told you two weeks ago that if you wanted Foothill pulled out of the project, I’ll pull it. But keep in mind that if we don’t pay something, we could stand to lose our next quarterly payment, and it could be around [$220,000], and we’ll lose the next one quarterly unless we let something between the next quarter. And then possibly whatever that COVID relief money was.”
The farm to market account currently has roughly $5.4 million, according to Brumm. He estimated the cost of both Kirkwood and Hickory would be around $5 million, and if those roads were repaved first, the following year there would not be sufficient funds to address Foothill.
Brumm indicated if the county wants to make a project letting by June, the deadline for final plans would be March 16.
When asked if there would be a problem meeting the deadline, Brumm said it depends on what project the county chooses. The suggestion was made to pave Foothill this year, and do grading on Kirkwood and Hickory.
“I thought that’s also a common sense thing,” supervisor Jim Wherry said. “Let’s do what we’ve got organized. It’s in the slot ready to go, to be picked by the DOT. Do it, get it done with and then think about this thing, make this thing a good project that’s economical, rather than trying to jam it through when there are questions involved with it.”
“If we go ahead and turn this over to Foothill, can you meet the deadline on Foothill?” supervisor Todd Frein asked.
Brumm said he had never pulled Foothill as a project.
“You guys wanted to pull it, and like I said, I will pull that project when you guys really want to,” Brumm said. “But because we didn’t know where we were with Kirkwood and Hickory, and not knowing deadlines, I don’t want to lose farm-to-market funds.
“So we have a project [Foothill] in the letting now where we can save our funds from loss. We’ve been trying to come up with numbers for you guys to evaluate, and it’s been difficult on our end to try to meet everybody’s needs and requirements based on something that was developed and started – and now you want to change.”
Supervisor Michael Mayer wondered if public input should be taken into account when determining which roads should be repaired first.
“How many people are complaining about Foothill?” Mayer asked. “Can you tell me? You get any complaints on Foothill, [that] it needs to be repaved?”
“It needs to be repaved,” Brumm replied.
“Yeah, but anybody drive the roads? Is it rough?” Mayer asked.
“It’s falling apart,” Brumm said. “It’s starting to, and we’ve got heavy traffic on it.”
“Do you hear any public input on it?” Mayer said.
“We try to get roads before we get to that point,” Brumm said.
Wherry indicated his desire to pave Foothill with concrete as designed this year, and place Kirkwood and Hickory in design status for future construction.
“If we do Foothill now, we don’t have to borrow money this year,” Brumm added.
“So the only thing we’ve got to do is pave Foothill and move on, because we’re going to be beating a dead horse here,” supervisor Mark Hendrickson said.
The board approved moving forward with the plan to repave Foothill, with Mayer objecting.
“I don’t agree with this,” Mayer said.
“So now we’ll come up with alternative paving plans for Hickory and Kirkwood,” Brumm said. “And try to make a summer letting.”
