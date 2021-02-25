Supervisors vote to repave Foothill Avenue

“I thought that’s also a common sense thing,” supervisor Jim Wherry said. “Let’s do what we’ve got organized. It’s in the slot ready to go, to be picked by the DOT. Do it, get it done with and then think about this thing, make this thing a good project that’s economical, rather than trying to jam it through when there are questions involved with it.”

“If we go ahead and turn this over to Foothill, can you meet the deadline on Foothill?” supervisor Todd Frein asked.

Brumm said he had never pulled Foothill as a project.

“You guys wanted to pull it, and like I said, I will pull that project when you guys really want to,” Brumm said. “But because we didn’t know where we were with Kirkwood and Hickory, and not knowing deadlines, I don’t want to lose farm-to-market funds.

“So we have a project [Foothill] in the letting now where we can save our funds from loss. We’ve been trying to come up with numbers for you guys to evaluate, and it’s been difficult on our end to try to meet everybody’s needs and requirements based on something that was developed and started – and now you want to change.”

Supervisor Michael Mayer wondered if public input should be taken into account when determining which roads should be repaired first.