Supervisors vote to fund Foster Grandparent Program

Foster Grandparent Program Director Jennifer Lance was present at the Jan. 18 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting to advocate for her organization, which is based in Charles City. The program serves individuals 55 and older. The foster grandparents go into schools and daycares, including Lincoln Elementary School and Osage Community Daycare.

“They go in and help students one-on-one and in small groups with spelling and math, whatever the teachers need,” Lantz said. “It varies from student to student what they need help with.”

Lantz said this help for teachers is necessary because of the sheer number of students. Foster Grandparents is a federally run program, according to Lantz, and she came to the supervisors requesting financial backing.

“We need to match 20 percent every year,” Lantz said. “And that’s why we’re asking for the funding.”

There are seven foster grandparents in Mitchell County, and the program would like to expand beyond that number. Other schools were interested before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“COVID put a halt on a lot of different things,” Lantz said. “We were just starting to get into the St. Ansgar elementary school and then COVID hit and we couldn’t do anything for a couple years. Now we’re trying to get everything started back up again.

“This new variant put a few things on hold for us, though. Grandparents are just not willing to go into the schools right now with the current situation.”

Lantz added there are a few grandparents still willing to venture into school buildings in the area.

“We’re slowly working on getting them back in and making sure everyone’s vaccinated,” she said. “For the older generation, it’s just safer. It’s not a requirement, but it’s highly advised.”

Lantz and her crew hope to be operating at 100 percent soon, but there is much uncertainty.

“I do have a lot of grandparents getting sick right now,” she said, adding that those 55 and older often fall during the winter and suffer injuries, and they have other medical issues at a higher rate than younger generations. A few foster grandparents are hospitalized with influenza.”

With all things considered, the program is attempting to determine how many new foster grandparents they need for elementary schools and daycares.

Two times a year, the program does site visits to ensure foster grandparents are functioning safely and effectively. Some grandparents are in the schools every day. All must work at least 15 hours every week, barring medical hardship.

“Most of them around here will work way more,” Lantz said. “They really enjoy it. It gets them out of the house and interacting with grandchildren. A few of them don’t have grandchildren of their own, or even children of their own. This really brightens up their day when they get to see all the kids.”

Supervisor Jim Wherry indicated that the last time the board funded the foster grandparents was in 2016.

“I don’t know what happened with that,” Wherry said of the lapse in funding, which happened before his tenure on the board. “What you’re requesting now is significantly more than what the last request was. So that’s why the question was ‘how active are you working now?’”

“Any school or daycare that will visit with me and get started, I’m willing to go in now,” Lantz said. “It’s just the grandparents we need. I will start advertising in the Osage paper here and the Globe Gazette, all of our four counties we’re going to start advertising for the grandparents to come in and start getting trained.”

Lantz indicated each foster grandparent goes through 20 hours of training before they can begin working with children. The program is also in the process of hiring a recruiter, who would focus on going into the schools and daycares, as well as recruiting and training grandparents. Lantz had served as recruiter before being promoted to director.

Wherry said he had reached out to a Floyd County Supervisor, who praised the Foster Grandparent Program.

“Just being involved in the school in Osage here, when we get the grandparents in there, we can’t get rid of them,” said Supervisor Todd Frein, who is also a member of the Osage Community School Board. “They’re in there daily. We’ve had great success at Lincoln (Elementary School) and the daycare. I think it’s a great thing.”

“We have great grandparents here in Mitchell County,” Lantz said. “And they’re always helping out any way they can. They recruit within their friends and their family.”

The Foster Grandparents Program’s request was for $5,000.

“I think it’s a good program,” said Supervisor Mark Hendrickson.

Lantz said that beside the opportunity to volunteer and get out of the house, they receive a three dollar stipend. They come to monthly in-service meetings, and recently attended a winter celebration dinner with live music.

“Some of them use it as backup income,” Lantz said. “Some of them use it as play money. It depends on their financial situation.”

After a few minutes of discussion, during which the minimum amount of funding suggested was $2,500, Hendrickson made the motion to provide the Foster Grandparents Program with $3,000. The board unanimously approved the motion.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

