Supervisors vote to declare EMS essential in Winnebago County, plan hearings

Winnebago County supervisors voted unanimously to declare Emergency Medical Services as essential in Winnebago County during an EMS town hall/supervisors meeting at NSB Bank in Forest City on Feb. 16.

Notice is being published before public meetings are held on forming an EMS advisory committee to seek future tax levy for EMS funding support in the county. The action was taken after supervisors, EMS personnel, and members of the public discussed challenges that county EMS services are facing, including a lack of volunteers, EMTs, paramedics and funding. Numerous commenters at the meeting objected to seeking a county-wide property tax levy for EMS.

Supervisor Bill Jenson made the motion to declare EMS an essential service in the county and to establish public hearing times during regular Tuesday morning supervisors meetings. Several commenters suggested the public hearings should be held in the evening when more people are able to attend. Supervisors, including Chair Susan Smith, then approved an amended motion to hold public hearings at 6 p.m. on April 26 and May 10 at NSB Bank.

An approved resolution states that on June 9, 2021, Iowa Senate File 615 was signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds. It amended Iowa Code and gave Iowa Counties the ability to declare EMS an essential service, making it possible for counties to propose additional funding sources for EMS to the county’s voters at an election.

Supervisor Terry Durby said the future property tax levy could not exceed 75 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation, but that an EMS advisory committee would be formed to make determinations regarding any future tax. Durby said about $477,000 would be collected in a year with the maximum levy amount of 75 cents. A 60 percent favorable vote of the public will be required. He cited a one percent local option tax as another EMS funding option.

“If you want a constant source of revenue, the (property tax levy) seems to be more stable,” Durby said.

Durby noted that Wright County has put monies into existing services, which “seems to be working for them.” Andy Buffington said that Wright County has allocated $70,000 a year into three services - $45,000 for personnel, $15,000 for training, and $10,000 for equipment.

“So, there is potential to make sure training, equipment, and personnel is there,” Buffington said. Durby noted that, over time, needs and focus may shift, so re-evaluation may be necessary.

