Supervisors vote to approve bond purchasing agreement

She pointed out that the City Of Osage had granted one third of the cost of the project last week, and the hospital was willing to pay a third, and asked if the county would share in paying a third.

After discussion, each of the three board members declined to support the funding. Francis said several of her constituents had cited the hospital was financially doing well, and Walk pointed out that he felt that funding could better be spent in helping smaller towns in the county.

Mitchell County Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher came before the board emphasizing that the county make a concerted collective effort to cooperate in taking an accurate census of Mitchell County.

“We need to take this seriously, because this will affect federal funding for the next 10 years,” Francis agreed, and read from an article that stated that for every 1 percent of Iowa population that isn’t reported the state of Iowa will lose approximately $53 million in federal aid over the next decade.

Stonecypher noted that everything reported on a census form is kept confidential.