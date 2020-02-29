Supervisors vote to approve bond purchasing agreement

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved some financial reconfiguring that will save taxpayers more than half a million dollars.
On Feb. 25, the board voted unanimously to approve a new bond purchasing agreement that combines two older bonds from 2012 and 2015 into one new bond with a much lower interest rate.
Because the new bond lowers interest rates from 3.5 percent down to 2.15 percent, the new agreement will save $721,035. The initial bonds were issued in connection with Valent Bio Science projects, and those savings will be passed on to the company.
Later in the meeting, Supervisor Stan Walk noted interest rates are much lower, and he suggested the board consider consolidating some county conservation loans in the same manner.
“I think that would be a good idea,” said Supervisor Barb Francis, and the board asked Walk to check further into the matter.
County Attorney Mark Walk asked the board to set a public hearing on Ordinance 52, which deals with the flood plain. The board set the hearing for March 17 at 8:45 a.m. in the Supervisors Board Room at the Mitchell County Courthouse.
The board also abated $1,293 in property taxes for the town of McIntire.
Betty McCarthy, a board member of the Mitchell County Regional Health Center returned to the board asking they provide $23,290 toward the demolition of the old daycare center on the north side of the hospital in Osage.
She pointed out that the City Of Osage had granted one third of the cost of the project last week, and the hospital was willing to pay a third, and asked if the county would share in paying a third.
After discussion, each of the three board members declined to support the funding. Francis said several of her constituents had cited the hospital was financially doing well, and Walk pointed out that he felt that funding could better be spent in helping smaller towns in the county.
Mitchell County Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher came before the board emphasizing that the county make a concerted collective effort to cooperate in taking an accurate census of Mitchell County.
“We need to take this seriously, because this will affect federal funding for the next 10 years,” Francis agreed, and read from an article that stated that for every 1 percent of Iowa population that isn’t reported the state of Iowa will lose approximately $53 million in federal aid over the next decade.
Stonecypher noted that everything reported on a census form is kept confidential.
During the open forum, local veteran Charlie Pajer informed the board of community interest in helping local vets find transportation to hospitals in Mason City, Des Moines and Minneapolis. Pajer told the board there were counties in Iowa who have helped to fund such transportation for aging vets who often can’t travel alone after having a medical procedure. He didn’t ask for funding, but said he may return if there is enough interest in the proposal.
Adam Shirley, director of Mitchell County Conservation, asked the board to amend his budget so he could purchase two pickups to replace older models that require extensive repair.
Shirley and the Conservation Board had reviewed the cost of repairing current vehicles, and even buying newer used models, and concluded that buying new vehicles was the best option. Supervisors Francis and Smolik asked Shirley if he would consider buying one new vehicle during this fiscal year, and a second after the new budgets come out in July. A motion was made to that effect, which Francis and Smolik supported, while Walk opposed the measure, believing both pickups should be purchased now.
The motion passed.