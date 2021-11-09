Supervisors vote against using TIF for road projects

On Nov. 9, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors voted against using TIF funds for county road projects.

Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm was present to continue the previous meeting’s discussion on funding for roads.

Supervisor Jim Wherry said that after a week to consider it, his opinion had not changed. On Nov. 2, he said he would not vote to borrow farm-to-market funds for upcoming projects.

“We don’t resurface roads because we want to do it,” he said. “We do it because we need to do it. By just pushing back (other) projects in order to pay for these two projects, we’re just pushing back paving projects that need to be done.

“We’ve decided that these two (projects) need to be done. By pushing them back, they’re going to cost more in the future.”

Brumm said that his department attempts to project when roads will be in a state of disrepair, but because of funding it is difficult to estimate. According to Brumm, secondary roads took a gamble pushing Balsam Avenue back for the Foothill Avenue project.

“We’re always trying to get the timing right with funding,” he said. “But most of the time the funding isn’t there when we want to use it. If we can keep things the way they are and the program the way it’s set, we may be able to hit these things a little sooner than if we push them back.”

Supervisor Todd Frein said he would like to save farm-to-market funds for emergency uses.

Brumm responded that it was not only for emergency uses.

“There’s a cushion so that if something were to happen we could utilize the funds," he said. "I just want to interject that’s not really a backup, but we’ve got it projected to spend, we’re just always hovering right around a zero balance.”

Wherry asked if farm-to-market could be used for bridges, and Brumm replied that it could be, but there was never enough funding for that purpose.

If the supervisors chose to use farm-to-market funding, according to Brumm, they would still need to pay the farm-to-market account and do the projects with local money, and they would be looking at a May letting date.

“If we go local, we can do a lot better on the timing, but we’ve got to follow the DOT schedule if we use farm-to-market,” Brumm said.

Currently, the county should have the flexibility to use $1 million of the secondary roads fund to pay for projects, according to Brumm. He added that there could be federal money coming to Mitchell County, but that it is difficult to know what percentage that would be.

Even if the county borrowed money for road projects and federal money arrived, Brumm believes there are enough projects to justify the expenditures.

“I’m not for using local funds,” Supervisor Steve Smolik said.

“I only know of using TIF to pay for this,” Wherry said. “I do not want to bury the farm-to-market account.”

Wherry said that if there was more local funding available, he would have agreed to that form of payment. He also stated he did not favor borrowing more than what it is necessary to fund the project.

If TIF funds had been used, they would not have been used to cover the entire bill, with approximately $1 million from the secondary road fund.

Wherry motioned and voted to use TIF funds. Frein voted aye, while supervisor Mark Hendrickson, supervisors Mike Mayer and Smolik voted nay, a 2-3 vote.

“Keep it on the farm-to-market schedule,” Brumm said after the decision. “Then we’ll look for a May letting and try to figure out what we’ve got to do to pay the farm-to-market account. We’ll modify our construction program as needed.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0