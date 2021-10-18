Supervisors to meet with Midwest Express pipeline officials in November

Hancock County Supervisor Chair Gary Rayhons on Oct. 18 reported that he has received a response from Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline officials regarding his request for a meeting with the county supervisors board.

He said that probably a couple of representatives from the pipeline company are now scheduled to meet with county officials at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15.

"I told them we want to know how they are going to address our district facilities," Rayhons said. "I think there will be a bit of a learning curve for them to understand what goes on with our district tiles."

Supervisor Sis Greiman cited concerns about dirt and silt buildup in county ditches.

"What happens when a four-foot ditch becomes a two-foot ditch," Greiman said. "They need to go by the original grade, not a bunch of silt on top of it. They will need to go lower, so let's do it before rather than afterward."

She said it could become a real concern when ditch cleaning scrapes off the buildup from runoff and lowers ditches.

Greiman and other supervisors also expressed concerns about the company's apparent plans to only bore under paved county roads while cutting through gravel roads.

"You'd think they would just shoot it under under (all) the roads," Greiman said.

The proposed pipeline, known as the Carbon Express, could cut through Hancock County and at least 30 other Iowa Counties. It would carry liquefied carbon dioxide emissions captured from partner ethanol plants.

In other business:

• Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington said that the Iowa Department of Public Health will provide a mobile unit for the county call center to use during an upcoming planned power blackout to the courthouse and call center facility.

The electrical outage will last at least two hours when the transition occurs to a new emergency generator that is being installed outside the law enforcement center. Buffington estimated that the completed transition and outage may still be 1-2 months away.

• County engineer Jeremy Purvis said Canadian Pacific Railroad workers have finished replacing the crossing on Yale Avenue, just south of Highway 18. Heartland Asphalt replaced pavement in the area. The Yale Avenue crossing reopened on Oct. 15.

• Purvis also informed supervisors about two public informational meetings will be held in advance of the Nov. 2 bond referendum for a proposed new county maintenance building in Britt. The first public meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the existing Britt maintenance building, 378 Second Street NW in Britt. The second meeting is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Garner maintenance building, 177 Cottonwood Drive in Garner.

"It will be an open house type of format where people can come and go," Purvis said. "We're distributing information flyers. We will have a lot of paintings and pictures of what we're planning on doing there and a whole lot of information on that. We'll answer whatever questions people have."

Purvis said that the county secondary roads department is posting the information flyers around the county in high-trafficked community hot spots.

• Hancock County Treasurer Deb Engstler discussed a desire for the Treasurer's Office space to separated from the mail room and possibly add a drive-up window for customer interactions in courthouse remodeling plans. It could help staff and limit foot traffic through that office during COVID-19. Supervisors took no immediate action regarding this request.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

