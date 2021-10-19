Supervisors to countersue Russ Kephart

At the Oct. 19 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, discussion continued about Russ Kephart’s New Haven property.

In February, Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk reported that a magistrate ruled Kephart guilty of having a nuisance property, giving Kephart 90 days to clean up his land.

In April, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver flew a drone over Kephart’s property. At that time, Beaver did not believe there had been improvement in the amount of junk vehicles and other material gathered around the house. In fact, he believed the property was worse than when they began dealing with what the county deems a problem.

Despite this, at the Oct. 19 meeting, Walk recommended against suing Kephart for damages.

“How would you collect from that?” he said.

Walk stated that Kephart is now suing the county for removing what he considers valuable property in 2019. Walk added that for numerous reasons, Kephart does not have a cause of action.

Carlton Salmons, the attorney for Mitchell County’s insurance company, has been consulting with Walk, who suggested to Salmons a counter suit for back taxes. Salmons replied that he would need a motion from the board.

“We took pictures, filmed everything,” Walk said. “There was nothing out there of any value.”

As well, Walk said Kephart might have missed the two-year statute of limitations.

The board approved filing a counter suit for back taxes against Kephart.

“This is insured,” Walk said. “There shouldn’t be any cost to the county.”

Walk explained that when Kephart filed his case, he demanded a jury trial.

“That’s why you have insurance,” he added. “For something like this.”

The supervisors have discussed in the past the wisdom of issuing citations they do not believe will ever get paid.

“I don’t like sitting by and doing nothing,” said supervisor Jim Wherry. “If there’s someone violating something, he should be getting a ticket. I wouldn’t mind if citations were written if he’s doing something wrong, because the whole thing is a mess. I, along with everybody else, are sick and tired of it.”

Walk agreed, but mentioned the cost to the county to clean up the property, which it has done in the past, and for which Kephart is now suing. He believes it might cost upwards of $30,000, and could result in Kephart again suing the county.

“We could start issuing citations for every single day, and I’m fine with that,” Walk said, adding that after enough instances of outstanding fines, a magistrate might send Kephart to jail.

Beavers said there were around 15 counts pending on previous tickets, but they have not been filed because the county is waiting on a judge’s ruling.

“We’re all in agreement that he’s violating the law,” Beavers said. “Courts can’t seem to decide if he did. I’ll write the tickets if that’s what the board wants. But until we get a ruling on the initial ones, and then if the (ruling) goes in Russ’ favor… I would assume there’ll be an appeal. It won’t be the final ruling.

“I think we’re dealing with something more than just gathering junk. It’s probably some mental health issues, and we’re not going to change those.”

Wherry said he understood, but he was giving consideration to Kephart’s neighbors.

Supervisor Mike Mayer said the citations could be issued on a monthly basis, as opposed to daily. Supervisor Steve Smolik and Beaver said the result would be the same until they received a ruling from the court. Supervisor Mark Hendrickson wondered why it was taking the court so long to come to a resolution.

“There’s nothing we can do to make a judge hurry up on their ruling,” Walk said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0