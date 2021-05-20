Supervisors talk cemeteries

At the May 17 Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm provided a few road updates.
Rock runs continue on the northeast corner of the county. The weather up to that Monday continued to be dry, making roads hard. Crews are taking advantage of the situation by putting down rip rap under bridges.
Salt bids arrived from the State the previous week, with the price for fiscal year 2022 coming in around $90.42 a ton. Brumm said last winter was favorable in regard to the amount of road salt necessary, so the county ordered less tonnage this year, 1,500 compared to 1,700 in the past. The result is a cost of $135,630.
“All things considered, we’ve got a good salt shed full right now,” Brumm said.
Just before Memorial Day, discussion appropriately turned to cemetery funding. Auditor Rachel Foster indicated a cemetery had contacted Veterans Affairs about funding, and in turn Foster contacted surrounding counties.
“Basically, we need to fund cemeteries through the VA budget,” Foster said. “You guys set a dollar amount per veteran out there”
Foster said Worth County provides $6 and Floyd County provides $7.50, and in order for a cemetery to receive the funding once a year, they must submit information about all veterans in the cemetery.
“It would nice to put the time they served as well,” Foster said of veteran markers, “just for reference.”
Supervisor Todd Frein said cemeteries make no money, and most forms of financial assistance are welcomed. The Board believed funds from the VA would go to take care of the entire cemetery.
Supervisor Steve Smolik said that if they helped one rural cemetery, the county must help them all.
When asked by Smolik, Foster said she did not believe Mitchell County had been submitting information for any cemetery.
“I’m all for doing what we need to do as far as Iowa code,” said Supervisor Jim Wherry.
The Board tabled any decision on the issue until after Foster can research and gather more information from other counties.
“I think we can bring it back next week,” Frein said.
During the previous meeting, Osage resident Ron Anderson was present to raise a concern about drainage issues the new county maintenance garage might cause. During the May 17 meeting, Wherry indicated he spoke previously with Anderson, and they toured the potential construction site of the garage.
“Made some changes as far as location of the building,” Wherry said, adding that Anderson was satisfied with the proposed changes.
The Mitchell County Fair Board had prepared a request for the Supervisors, in light of the fair celebrating its 150th year in 2021. The fair indicated they hoped to purchase extra metal benches to place around the fairgrounds. They have also had requests for memorial benches.
For this special anniversary year the fair asked for extra money, which would go toward these benches, which cost between $500 and $590, with an additional $50 for a memorial plaque.
The Supervisors voted to provide the Mitchell County Fair Board with $1,000 for the park benches.
