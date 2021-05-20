Supervisors talk cemeteries

“It would nice to put the time they served as well,” Foster said of veteran markers, “just for reference.”

Supervisor Todd Frein said cemeteries make no money, and most forms of financial assistance are welcomed. The Board believed funds from the VA would go to take care of the entire cemetery.

Supervisor Steve Smolik said that if they helped one rural cemetery, the county must help them all.

When asked by Smolik, Foster said she did not believe Mitchell County had been submitting information for any cemetery.

“I’m all for doing what we need to do as far as Iowa code,” said Supervisor Jim Wherry.

The Board tabled any decision on the issue until after Foster can research and gather more information from other counties.

“I think we can bring it back next week,” Frein said.

During the previous meeting, Osage resident Ron Anderson was present to raise a concern about drainage issues the new county maintenance garage might cause. During the May 17 meeting, Wherry indicated he spoke previously with Anderson, and they toured the potential construction site of the garage.