Supervisors still dealing with nuisances

Nuisance property. Noxious, nuisance weeds.
These are the items the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors talked about at its April 13 meeting.
Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk mentioned that on April 9, Sheriff Greg Beaver flew a drone over Russ Kephart’s property, and there has been no improvement in the amount of junk and other material gathered around the house.
Beaver believes the property is worse than they first started attempting to deal with the problem.
“I’ve been back out there multiple times, and he’s basically just moving things around,” Supervisor Todd Frein said. “With the truckload and the trailer there, I thought he was starting.”
Frein said the semi-trailer on the property is concerning, and something bad could happen if the problem is not addressed soon.
Supervisor Mike Mayer believes the junk gathered is an eyesore for those visiting a nearby cemetery.
Supervisor Jim Wherry mentioned the problem or potential problem of rats and other pests occupying the property.
“It’s a concern for people and their grandchildren,” supervisor Steve Smolik said. “But our hands are tied. We’re doing what we can do, and that’s that.”
“The Justice is going to tell him to pay the fine,” Walk said. “I’m going to request the Judge set the other [criminal charges] for hearing. I’m going to request jail time on those. So he’ll get the attorney appointed at public expense, and then we’ll go forward with the next ones.”
Beaver informed the Board he had another complaint about the property.
“Like Mark said, I think we know the outcome of Friday’s hearing already,” Beaver said. “If we get some jail time, fine. Unfortunately it’s probably not going to change his behavior. Unfortunately that’s his lifestyle.”
Once a year, Iowa Code requires newspaper publication of a notice concerning noxious weeds. These rules impact all landowners in Mitchell County. It informs residents that if they do not destroy noxious weeds, the county itself will destroy them and charge the landowner for the service.
The Code of Iowa defines which weeds the state considers noxious.
“The notice that goes into the paper is the [full, actual] notice to all landowners in the county that we’ve got the right to go on your property,” Walk said. “So we don’t have to mail an additional notice if we don’t want to.”
However, out of practicality, the county still notifies residents by regular mail, listing what kind of weed it is and other details. Landowners then have a certain number of days to deal with the problem.
Walk indicated the county only receives a handful of complaints a year, and it has been years since the county has found it necessary to remove weeds from personal property.
“Usually the Weed Commission – I know [weed commissioner Austin Walk] is real good at going in and visiting with people when it’s helping them take care of the problem,” Mark Walk said.
The Board approved publishing the noxious weed notice. After its publication, landowners have 30 days to cut, burn or otherwise destroy noxious weeds, according to the ordinance signed April 1984 on the Mitchell County Courthouse website.
