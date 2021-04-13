Supervisors still dealing with nuisances

“The Justice is going to tell him to pay the fine,” Walk said. “I’m going to request the Judge set the other [criminal charges] for hearing. I’m going to request jail time on those. So he’ll get the attorney appointed at public expense, and then we’ll go forward with the next ones.”

Beaver informed the Board he had another complaint about the property.

“Like Mark said, I think we know the outcome of Friday’s hearing already,” Beaver said. “If we get some jail time, fine. Unfortunately it’s probably not going to change his behavior. Unfortunately that’s his lifestyle.”

Once a year, Iowa Code requires newspaper publication of a notice concerning noxious weeds. These rules impact all landowners in Mitchell County. It informs residents that if they do not destroy noxious weeds, the county itself will destroy them and charge the landowner for the service.

The Code of Iowa defines which weeds the state considers noxious.

“The notice that goes into the paper is the [full, actual] notice to all landowners in the county that we’ve got the right to go on your property,” Walk said. “So we don’t have to mail an additional notice if we don’t want to.”