Supervisors seek new IT director

On Sept. 7, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors began the process of filling a position at the courthouse while secondary road crews continue the chore of cleaning up after a flood.

Mitchell County Information Technology Director Casey Ketelsen is stepping away from his duties effective Sept. 22. The supervisors are searching for the next director of IT, and applications may be picked up at the auditor’s office.

“As the (applications) come in, the early bird gets the worm, so to speak,” said supervisor Jim Wherry. “People eager to get an application in can get an interview right away.”

Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster indicated the county would receive applications until the position is filled.

The supervisors approved the declaration of September as National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Sheila Kobliska of Mitchell County Regional Health Center was present to advocate for mental health.

Supervisor Steve Smolik read from a letter that encouraged the declaration, which said that each business, school, government agency, healthcare provider, organization and citizen shared the burden of mental health problems, and in supporting suicide prevention efforts: