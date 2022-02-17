Supervisors reject septic system contractor fee

Mitchell County septic system contractors may soon be required to pay a yearly fee.

Mitchell County Sanitarian Amanda Baer suggested the possibility of requiring a septic system contractor’s license for companies within Mitchell County, outlining the proposal to the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors at its Feb. 15 meeting.

Baer indicated other counties in the region have made it a requirement to be in good standing with the Iowa Onsite Waste Water Association (IOWWA) and to be a Certified Installer of Onsite Waste Water Treatments Systems (CIOWTS) in order to receive a contractor’s license. Currently in Mitchell County, there are contractors who have CIOWTS certification and others who do not.

“My goal is to possibly require a contractor’s license for our county, but to also be able to have this licensing not 100 percent eliminate the competition of contractors in our county,” Baer said, “and still allow homeowners to install septic systems at their private locations as need be.”

Baer proposed several fee rates for 2022. For those certified to install septic systems in Mitchell County, the cost would be $50 for the year. For those not certified and for homeowners, it would be $125 for the year. In turn, Baer estimated her department would receive a return of approximately $1,075 for the year.

According to Baer, an added benefit would be bringing her face-to-face with contractors, and to keep a log of who is installing septic systems along with a map of each system for the convenience of homeowners.

“Which is quite a big thing in my department that I’m not able to track that (now),” she said.

It would also allow Baer to advertise for companies who have their contractor’s license, and would give residents a chance to shop around for contractors.

Supervisor Todd Frein suggested making the $50 fee optional, with the understanding that the fee would go toward advertising. Baer suggested it might be a good idea, but it would not eliminate her problem of keeping track of contractors.

Baer said she would be willing to compromise on the cost of the suggested fee. Mayer suggested $25 for certified contractors, which would provide a $100 incentive per year for those paying the $125 uncertified fee to get certified.

Frein made the motion for certified contractors to pay no fee under Baer’s proposal, while the uncertified would pay $125 per year. Mayer and Supervisor Mark Hendrickson voted no, while Wherry and Frein voted yes. After a moment of deliberation as the deciding vote, Smolik voted no.

The supervisors requested Baer return after the next Mitchell County Board of Health meeting, which Baer indicated is Wednesday, Feb. 23. Mayer said to then put the matter on the following Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda, which would be Tuesday, March 1.

“Let your board decide,” Smolik told Baer.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

