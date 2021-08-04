Supervisors ready to revamp HVAC

After designing the project, Midwest Engineering would have a better idea of what it would cost.

“That facility is a 24/7 facility, where it has to be open all the time,” Wherry added. “It’s not like they can shut it down, do the construction, and open it back up. This is different than a heating system in your house. There’s a lot more involved here.”

“At this late stage of the game, if we want to use this under [COVID-19 economic relief], we might not want to horse around too much,” said supervisor Steve Smolik. “My concern is the length of time it’s taking to get this accomplished. I don’t want something to happen with the system. If it would fail – the sooner we get at this, the better we might be.”

If the current system did fail, the county would have no choice but to search for money immediately.

Mitchell County is receiving $2,056,206 from the American Rescue Plan Act, which continues many of the programs started by the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Cities are not included in this dollar amount.

“If this doesn’t qualify, nothing probably will,” supervisor Mark Hendrickson said regarding ARPA. “You can’t buy $2 million in rubber gloves.”