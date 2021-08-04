Supervisors ready to revamp HVAC

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3, supervisor Jim Wherry indicated that consulting firm Midwest Engineering had done a walk through of the Mitchell County Jail to assess its current HVAC system.
The company has put together proposals to replace the 20-year-old system.
Midwest Engineering provided an estimate of $500,000 to $1 million for the project.
“The reason there’s such a wide range is each system is unique,” Wherry said. “Plus, we’ve had such bizarre pricing for construction.”
This unusual construction and construction material demand is due in part to COVID-19.
“Commercial equipment like that, it’s made to order,” said supervisor Mike Mayer. “It’s not like it’s sitting in a warehouse somewhere. So you do need to get it designed and ordered. It’s a process.”
Through Midwest Engineering, fees would be 8.5 percent based on construction costs. That would include all facets of the project including design, the bidding process, project administration and inspection. Midwest Engineering would visit with the county every few weeks for a progress report.
“My concern was the wide range of estimate,” said sheriff Greg Beaver. “It’d be nice if you could come in and tell us it’d be $675,000, or whatever. I’m concerned it will be $1 million. And if we don’t get the grant, what do we do?”
After designing the project, Midwest Engineering would have a better idea of what it would cost.
“That facility is a 24/7 facility, where it has to be open all the time,” Wherry added. “It’s not like they can shut it down, do the construction, and open it back up. This is different than a heating system in your house. There’s a lot more involved here.”
“At this late stage of the game, if we want to use this under [COVID-19 economic relief], we might not want to horse around too much,” said supervisor Steve Smolik. “My concern is the length of time it’s taking to get this accomplished. I don’t want something to happen with the system. If it would fail – the sooner we get at this, the better we might be.”
If the current system did fail, the county would have no choice but to search for money immediately.
Mitchell County is receiving $2,056,206 from the American Rescue Plan Act, which continues many of the programs started by the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Cities are not included in this dollar amount.
“If this doesn’t qualify, nothing probably will,” supervisor Mark Hendrickson said regarding ARPA. “You can’t buy $2 million in rubber gloves.”
“I know you hate to hear this word,” County Attorney Mark Walk said. “But just in case that grant doesn’t go through, there’s always a possibility of using TIF funding rather than having the taxpayers pay for it.”
When Wherry asked about using local option sales tax if there was no ARPA money, Walk said the reason the county used TIF was to save the local option sales tax for a different project.
With the possibility of tabling the issue for further discussion, Wherry made the motion to approve Midwest Engineering’s proposal for HVAC renovation at the Mitchell County Jail. The vote was four to one, with Hendrickson voting nay.
In other business:
• Mitchell County Engineer Brumm indicated he had received four applications for weed commissioner/roadside manager, which is a shared position between Secondary Roads and the Board of Supervisors.
“Looking at qualifications, it’s a tossup of what we want to do,” Brumm said. “Nobody’s blown me out of the water yet, but there are people capable of [doing the job] that are in here.
“This is a unique position where we’re sharing an employee. I think you guys probably want to look at [the applications] too.”
Walk indicated they could accept late applications. He also mentioned that job applications should remain confidential, and they should not be released or discussed with the public.
“If somebody applies, you can certainly discuss it at a meeting,” Walk said. “But the actual document itself is not to be disclosed…. The Iowa Supreme Court has said it.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.