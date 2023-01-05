Supervisors prepare to sell Hancock County's prior generator, fuel tanks

Hancock County supervisors recently continued to discuss plans to seek bids for the sale and removal of the county's prior generator and associated fuel tanks from the courthouse and law enforcement center complex in Garner.

County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington has worked with County Attorney Blake Norman on the decommissioning the old generator. During the Jan. 3 public forum, Norman recommended a $50,000 surety bond plus general liability insurance be required from bidders. County officials agree that the successful bidder should be responsible to pay for or repair damages of removing the generator and tanks, which are in housed in concrete.

“Potentially, with a crane, bad things can happen,” Norman said. County Engineer Jeremy Purvis suggested it could even come down to someone paying $1 for the generator and two 2,000-gallon fuel tanks that are 30 years old, but they would pay for everything associated with moving them, including any damages.

The county’s new 200-kilowatt Kohler generator was hoisted into place on the west side of Hancock County Law Enforcement Center in Garner last April 27 with a crane provided by Dean Snyder Construction. It serves as the emergency electricity source for the LEC and the county courthouse, including the E-911 call center.

Buffington said the old tanks, albeit very heavy, are above ground and that Hancock County Co-op Oil would disconnect the fuel lines. He confirmed the used equipment would be sold “as is” with the buyer responsible for moving it.

“We’ll put this out on social media once something is approved,” Buffington said. “I think a crane is probably going to be needed. Purvis estimated it could cost anywhere from $17,500-$25,000.

Supervisors continued to discuss with staff how best to put the generator and tanks up for sale later in the meeting.

“I don’t see a lot of damage from moving these things, I really don’t,” Supervisor Gary Rayhons said. “A $50,000 surety bond would scare me off. The tanks are outside and the generator could be slid in and out pretty easily, I think, maybe with a skid loader.”

Rayhons recommended possibly reducing or getting rid of the surety bond stipulation. He noted that most contractors already have high levels of liability insurance.

“The liability insurance, you’ve got to have,” Rayhons said. “We have no holes, there’s no holes to fill. I think the liability insurance is (sufficient).”

County Engineer Purvis recommended not making it too burdensome.

“That’s why $1,” said Purvis. “At that point, with all the bother, how much is it really worth.”

County Attorney Norman said “it’s our risk” and “a surety bond is much easier to collect” as there is no fighting with insurance companies.

“We can simply give them our damages,” Norman said. “Very rarely do we ever have an issue with that.”

Norman suggested that supervisors could also reduce the amount of surety bond required. He noted that most insurance companies offer them and that it would not be difficult to obtain. Supervisor Sis Greiman noted that drainage district contractors in the county have obtained surety bonds.

Supervisors then unanimously voted against setting a date and time receiving sealed bids for the sale of the used generator and tanks.

“They are going to have it on the agenda for next week,” County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said. “They could re-discuss it next week.”

Board appointments for 2023

The board addressed business for the beginning of the new calendar year by unanimously appointing Greiman as supervisor chair and Rayhons as vice chair for 2023.

Supervisors also approved a resolution regarding their representation on various boards and commissions for 2023 as follows:

Greiman will represent for Elderbridge Agency on Aging, North Iowa Area Community Action Organization, Central Iowa Community Services (alternate), Iowa Workforce Development, North Iowa Area Council of Governments, Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center (alternate), and Children’s Alliance Resource Enhancement and Protection.

Rayhons will represent for Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, Federal Emergency Management Agency, County Board of Health Advisory Board (alternate), Second Judicial District Department of Corrections (alternate), Central Iowa Community Services, Partners for Children, Forest City Industrial Group, Landfill of North Iowa, and Resource Enhancement and Protection (alternate).

Tlach will represent for the Advisory and Emergency Management Agency Board, Hancock County Board of Health, E-911 Board, Second Judicial District Department of Corrections, County Economic Development Board (at-large representative), Hancock County Health Systems Board (liaison), North Central Regional Emergency Response Commission (HAZMAT), Transportation Policy Board, Forest City Industrial Group (alternate), and Landfill of North Iowa (alternate).

Other appointments

In addition to passing a resolution selecting compensation commission members for eminent domain proceedings, the board approved the following:

Reappointment of Todd Young of Garner to the Hancock County Conservation Board for a five-year term to end Dec. 31, 2027.

Reappointment of Jerry Tlach of Britt to the Hancock County Board of Health for a three-year term to end Dec. 31, 2025.

Reappointments to North Iowa Area Council of Governments Board of Directors - Sis Greiman as the county representative, Damon Quandt as city representative, and Gary Gelner as economic development representative; Transportation Policy Board - Jerry Tlach as county representative, Damon Quandt as city representative; Revolving Loan Fund Committee - Jill Kramer; and North Central Regional Emergency Response Commission - Jerry Tlach and Andy Buffington (alternate).

In other business, the board approved:

Authorization for County Auditor Eisenman to pay bills during a meeting adjournment, including salaries and payroll previously approved by the board, insurance payments and unemployment quarterly report payments, and emergency expenses deemed necessary by the county auditor.

The Leader and Summit-Tribune as official newspapers for the county’s official proceedings in the coming year.

Allowing county employees to have the election to use paid or unpaid leave specific to the county’s weather emergencies policy, effective immediately. County Attorney Norman said he had received multiple requests from employees seeking to save vacation time by taking unpaid leave during weather-related closures/absences.

Setting the county’s mileage rate at $0.55 per mile, effective immediately. It is a $0.03 increase from the prior $$0.52 per mile.