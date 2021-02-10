Supervisors plow through road repairs

“It was my responsibility to have been here sooner to bring this to you so you were up to date on that.”

Mitchell County Engineer Richard Brumm said there should be about $5.5 million in the farm to market account to borrow ahead by the May letting.

“Add in any sort of right of way at $100,000, and remaining engineering, if you guys wanted to borrow a million dollars of TIF to finish this project, that’s what it’d probably take,” Brumm said.

These are estimates. The total cost could be less with favorable pricing.

“But we just don’t know what bidding’s going to be like this late in the season, so it’s conservative to say about $1,000,000,” Brumm said. “We’ve got to be pretty flexible with the construction schedule.”

“We’re planning to set up a two-year contract,” Sweet said. “The contractor might come in and say, ‘hey, I don’t want to do anything this year, but I can get it all done next year. As long as it was a good price, that’d be something we’d recommend the Board consider.”

Brumm said to keep in mind there are other projects in the queue that will need money as well. Most of the funds from the county windmill went to patching.