Supervisors plow through road repairs

Two roads in Mitchell County are nearing the end of the planning stages, with engineering firm WHKS of Mason City finalizing designs for Hickory and Kirkwood Avenue.
The contract was on the table, but not all Supervisors are in agreement with how to move forward. Part of that is due to the price tag.
Scott Sweet of MHKS was present at the Feb. 9 meeting to give estimates of costs. Sweet indicated his company had worked with Mitchell County several times in the past on projects such as bridges and roads.
The first estimate he gave was the percentage of engineering cost to total cost, based on his philosophy of it being 4 percent to 12 percent depending on the kind of work and the size of the project.
“We get into say Kirkwood, which is 4 1/2 miles of total reconstruction, widening – that’s going to be up toward your higher end,” Sweet said. “But then you also have to factor in the repeatability. Basically what we have here today is an amendment to the original contract, [which] was to do the topographic survey and the preliminary design work.
“Our preliminary design work was to find that sweet spot between what we need as far as a typical section road width, shoulder width, ditching, but then also try to minimize the right of way taking, because the majority of this is farmland.”
Sweet said the amendment for the final design should have been completed six to eight months ago, and he apologized.
“But we’ve continued on with our work,” Sweet said. “When we were here last time [at a Board of Supervisors meeting], we were probably 95 percent done. We just never had a contract to do that extra percentage. That’s what we’re here for. Preliminary engineering usually figures about 30 to 40 percent of the total design costs. As far as this project, using the farm to market funds, there’re certain requirements we have.”
Sweet said the project requires legally buying property from landowners. Consultants must meet with each landowner and tenant.
When Sweet applied his 4 percent to 12 percent formula for the cost of engineering, the three quarters of a mile on Hickory Avenue reported in at around $80,000 for a million dollar project, or 8 percent of the total cost. For Kirkwood Avenue, a $5 million project, total fee would be around $186,000 with original design cost about $56,000, or 4.84 percent.
“The reason [the percentage for Kirkwood] is lower is because it’s more repeatable; we’re doing a longer stretch, which is easier to do,” Sweet said. “It just takes longer to do it. You’ve got 4.5 miles of ditching on both sides. You’ve got 20 culverts, 50 entrances with entrance culverts.
“It was my responsibility to have been here sooner to bring this to you so you were up to date on that.”
Mitchell County Engineer Richard Brumm said there should be about $5.5 million in the farm to market account to borrow ahead by the May letting.
“Add in any sort of right of way at $100,000, and remaining engineering, if you guys wanted to borrow a million dollars of TIF to finish this project, that’s what it’d probably take,” Brumm said.
These are estimates. The total cost could be less with favorable pricing.
“But we just don’t know what bidding’s going to be like this late in the season, so it’s conservative to say about $1,000,000,” Brumm said. “We’ve got to be pretty flexible with the construction schedule.”
“We’re planning to set up a two-year contract,” Sweet said. “The contractor might come in and say, ‘hey, I don’t want to do anything this year, but I can get it all done next year. As long as it was a good price, that’d be something we’d recommend the Board consider.”
Brumm said to keep in mind there are other projects in the queue that will need money as well. Most of the funds from the county windmill went to patching.
“I want to propose something, because I can’t support what we’re doing here,” supervisor Jim Wherry said. “I’m not pointing fingers at anyone. It reaches a point where I can’t justify spending this much money on a road that has 250 cars a day. It’s a poor use of taxpayer money.
“I want to improve these roads, but I don’t want to do it the way we’re doing it because it’s ridiculously over-expensive. I’ll give you some numbers. South of Saint Ansgar, what we were going to do was an eight-inch concrete overlay that came to $350,000 a mile for that road. To do [Hickory and Kirkwood] we’re spending $1.17 million per mile. That’s ridiculous. South of Saint Ansgar had 1,200 cars a day.”
Wherry believes there are other ways to improve the roads without the big price tag.
“We can improve that road and save big dollars,” Wherry said.
Wherry also said only two roads in Mitchell County are 24-feet wide. He does not believe it is justified to make the new projects 24 feet when 22 feet is satisfactory, considering the amount of road traffic.
“Twenty-four foot is a decent road with as big of equipment that’s running on it now,” Brumm said. “It gives people a lot more room. The existing road is 20 feet.”
Twenty feet is the minimum standard, according to Brumm.
“I have no problem with a 22-foot road,” supervisor Steve Smolik said. “Because it still gives them a foot wider on each side.”
“I like your firm, don’t take this wrong,” Wherry said to Sweet. “But I designed all of the paving projects since 2003 except for two we’ve done. And this is not something that we need to have a consultant do. This is something to do in our engineer’s office ourselves.”
Brumm believes cost savings will come if the two roads are bid together. The repair work will be the same for both.
“I’m not proposing a piece of junk out there,” Wherry said in response. “I’m not going there at all. I’m just trying to trim things to be reasonable.”
The Board voted to table a decision about Kirkwood Avenue and Hickory Avenue for two weeks.
