A long wait for the return of rural recycling drop-off boxes across Hancock County appears to be near its end.

Chris LaMont of Midwest Waste informed Hancock County supervisors on July 24 that their long-awaited plan to restore the former Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Klemme, and Miller drop sites with larger “pizza slot” collection containers could be realized once the 2023 calendar turns to August.

“We have two of them that are ready to go,” LaMont said. “We have two more that are going into paint this week. So, our goal is to have all of them ready to go by Aug. 1.”

LaMont said the Algona-based company hopes for a Monday roll out of the custom-made collection containers, which will have a slot for broken down cardboard products on one side as well as a door and drop portion for plastics/other recycling items. August 1 falls on a Tuesday, so it remains to be seen exactly when everything will be complete.

Supervisors said the board would provide an announcement about the recycling drop sites with more specific details via local media, hopefully within the next 1-2 weeks as it draws near.

“We should be good to go,” said LaMont regarding container placement that will provide easy access for patrons. “We’ll coordinate with secondary roads to ensure they are not in their way at all.”

LaMont said that in addition to the slots for cardboard insertion, each of the containers is quite a bit larger than the previous ones that were used at the county collection sites in the past.

“I get calls every week from people, asking ‘when are we going to get them back?’” Supervisor Gary Rayhons said.

“I hope people smash stuff down,” Rayhons continued. LaMont assured supervisors that they will have to break down cardboard to get it in the slots. He also said it will be bi-weekly pickup after an initial influx of recycling that is anticipated in the first month.

“I assume they will be filled quickly,” Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman said.

“We definitely know that people may have a lot of stuff to get rid of right now,” said LaMont, noting that the company is prepared to pick up items every couple of days for the first month or longer. He said the phone number for customers to call to report full containers is 515-886-5555. That number will also be displayed on each individual collection container.

“The people who haven’t had them would really like to get them back,” Greiman said.

“I just hope people are more respectful of them this time,” Rayhons said. “That’s what killed the last ones. Everyone was looking for a dumpster to throw their stuff in.”

Chair Greiman said this good news should make a lot of the county’s rural residents very happy. She said that if the new containers are in place on a Monday, items will probably need to be picked up by Thursday, or sooner, during that first week.

Since last year, county residents have also had the option to take their items to the Landfill of North Iowa due to the county’s membership participation in the landfill. However, the nearer locations will be convenient for many customers.

The previous containers had pop-up lids, which were more conducive to illegal dumping of non-recycling items. The result was trash and items such as construction materials, electronics, and other hazardous materials, which also resulted in them having to be emptied almost every week.

LaMont said that any concerns about dumping with the new containers at the drop-off sites will be communicated promptly to county officials.

County farm discussion

For a second consecutive week, supervisors discussed the possibility of putting the county farm, located in sections 28 and 29 of Garfield Township, up for sale. The farm is currently 178.24 tillable acres. Helping heighten the interest in selling it is continued demand for farmland and high land values.

Supervisor Jerry Tlach said the county could use that money to put towards a new secondary roads maintenance shop in Britt, where a building of 80-plus years continues to be used following a narrowly defeated voter referendum last November. The county is currently undertaking a phase one project to prepare for its future secondary roads maintenance building at 1020 Diagonal Street.

That project is raising the site, adding erosion controls, and bringing water as well as sanitary and storm sewer utility needs. Supervisors on June 12 approved a resolution accepting a $479,415 construction contract of Reding’s Gravel & Excavation Company in Algona for the phase one project there.

“It would be very easy to do that without having to go back and do a bond issue,” said Tlach of selling the county farm and repurposing the money. “We talked last week about selling the county farm. I would to see this (move forward).”

“It’s definitely worth exploring,” said Supervisor Rayhons, who along with Tlach recommended sale by auction instead of sealed bids. Rayhons noted that the board will need to hold public hearings on the matter and see what people have to say about any proposal.

Supervisors said the item would again be on the Tuesday, Aug. 1, meeting agenda for further discussion. Public notice would likely need to be published in advance of the county land going to sale auction, according to County Engineer Jeremy Purvis and County Auditor Michelle Eisenman.

Upon directive of supervisors, County Maintenance Director Jake Schreur said the maintenance department will work to get the courthouse fountain running in August and September. Chair Greiman said quite a few people have commented that it would be nice to see the fountain flowing again.

The board also approved pay estimate number four in the amount of $105,045 to Dean Snyder Construction Company for work completed on the courthouse east entrance vestibule project.

“Both projects, they’re moving forward but it’s not always full-speed ahead,” said Schreur.

“At least with the vestibule, it’s got some shape to it now,” Supervisor Rayhons said.

More than half of the original $645,000 contract price remains outstanding.

In other business, supervisors also approved:

$29,751 transfer of funds from the Mokry Trust to the county’s general basic fund balance. That amount represents 4.5% of the trust fund balance as of June 30, which is allowed under a recent court ruling. Eisenman said the funds may be used for social services.

Amendment to the county’s personnel policy regarding computer use.