Following an Aug. 14 public hearing, Hancock County supervisors approved a resolution amending the county’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget that increases total expenditures by more than $2.2 million.

The largest expense increases are for capital projects, with multiple construction projects under way and unanticipated expenses such asbestos mitigation/construction delay associated with the courthouse northwest tower project. The amendments also reconcile and adjust various capital projects as some completion dates have changed since previous budget estimates for those projects. Budget amendments also accommodate a full-time shared sanitarian with Winnebago County instead of the prior part-time sanitarian, site grading for the secondary roads department phase one project at the projected future maintenance facility site in Britt, and Hancock County Conservation Board roofing repair.

The capital projects expenditures increase from $1.3 to more than $3 million. Roads and transportation expenses increase from $6.5 to $7.1 million while county environment and education as well as physical health and social services both increase slightly.

The budget amendments will reduced the county’s total ending fund balance, as of June 30, 2024, from $7.43 million to $5.22 million.

In his secondary roads report to supervisors, County Engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that the department discovered rebar exposed at the surface of concrete on James Avenue between 130th and 140th Street. A new street project was just completed there in spring 2019 by Flynn Company.

“We discovered some rebar exposed at the surface of the concrete,” Purvis said. “Typically this should be in the middle of the concrete, not at the surface.”

After locating steel in the pavement with a metal detector, secondary roads employees determined that the rebar baskets are misaligned and out of place in three different spots.

“We think the baskets weren’t staked down or the base below was soft and allowed the basket to pull away when the machine paver went by,” Purvis said. “It needs to be addressed, so the rebar doesn’t get caught by a snow plow during the winter and to provide proper load transfer from panel to panel. We are trying to do this as soon as possible to get it done before school starts next week.”

Purvis noted that it is frustrating that the street is practically brand new and needs to be patched in at least two areas.

“Technically, there is no warranty,” said Purvis. “We discussed it and we’re just going to take care of it.”

Supervisor Gary Rayhons also noted having received lots of calls regarding rough road, including damage to a vehicle, on old Highway 18 near Hutchins. Purvis noted it is on the list for paving, saying Cedar Falls Construction should still be able to do it. He said it should get done, even if another contractor is necessary to do the job.