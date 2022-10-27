Supervisors pass first reading of amendment to flood plain ordinance

On Oct. 24, Hancock County supervisors unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to its county ordinance pertaining to flood plain management. They also set 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 31 as the time for a second reading.

The changes would help ensure that eligible persons can purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. The complete ordinance is available for viewing in the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.

Supervisors also delayed setting a time for a completion-of-work hearing for drainage district 1 and 2, south main, after hearing concerns about ground near Roger Hanson’s property in the public forum. Supervisors offered to meet with the contractor at the site. The resident cited a larger drop off following work that impacted the edge of his property and no longer allows him to mow there, large tracks that were created, and additional issues that could arise in the future. He provided photos to Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders.

“The bridge there has the pilings,” said Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk. “They can do additional work upstream, but that bridge is probably not going to get much better than it is, unfortunately. We’re up against the supports of the existing bridge and don’t want additional stress on it.”

Supervisors agreed to delay scheduling the hearing until a course of action can be determined.