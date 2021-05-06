Supervisors name May mental health month

“If they could presale some credits, they could move some projects around, maybe delay some, so they don’t have to request any money from the Board of Supervisors," Walk said of Conservation. “And if they’re willing to be the ones who make the decisions on whether that should go forward or not… they would be willing to talk to the landowners and things like that, if the Board of Supervisors would [not] have a problem if they proceeded in that manner.”

Walk said he knew the Supervisors would not make a decision that day because it was not an item on the agenda. He also said he thought the Wetland Mitigation Bank was a good idea, for full disclosure.

“That’s ultimately up to you,” Walk said of the decision. “The previous Board thought it was a good idea. You may have differing opinions for different reasons.”

Walk said Conservation is confident they can presale the credits, and that they believe they will not need money from the county.

“I’m okay with them moving forward if they want the money,” Supervisor Todd Frein said.

Supervisor Mark Hendrickson said there were still many unknowns, like the previous week, but that he wanted to give Conservation time to develop a proposal and bring it back before the Board.