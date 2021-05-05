Supervisors look to refinance Winnebago County Public Safety Center

On May 4, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the low 1.547% interest rate quote of TSB Bank for refunding Winnebago County Public Safety Center bonds.
In a letter, TSB Bank said it is pleased to commit to the refinancing of the Winnebago County jail project.
“I think that’s great to keep it local,” said Supervisor Susan Smith.
Supervisors set a public hearing on the refinancing for 9:05 a.m. May 18.
Upon the recommendation of Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders, supervisors approved a permanent easement purchase agreement near a small bridge in Section 14 of Forest Township. The county is buying a private parcel of land to extend the county right-of-way area for a creek bank erosion mitigation and bridge replacement project. It is along a county road located between Leland and Lake Mills near the Branstad hoop building (round barn), according to Meinders.
Meinders said that past the bridge, the creek runs along the road ditch and takes a hard bend. There is a steep drop, and one intent of the project is to move the creek away from the road. With the approval, the secondary roads department will order materials for the project, expected to begin this summer or fall. Meinders said the landowners that agreed to the county purchasing the additional right-of-way space will be paid fair market value for the land.
In other business, supervisors:
- Approved a payment in lieu of taxes request of North Iowa Regional Housing Society for areas of Center, Logan, Eden, Norway, and Mount Valley Townships where taxes are not paid to the county.
- Approved a fireworks permit for 3 Fingers Campground, 35604 135th Avenue in Forest City.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.