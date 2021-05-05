Supervisors look to refinance Winnebago County Public Safety Center

On May 4, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the low 1.547% interest rate quote of TSB Bank for refunding Winnebago County Public Safety Center bonds.

In a letter, TSB Bank said it is pleased to commit to the refinancing of the Winnebago County jail project.

“I think that’s great to keep it local,” said Supervisor Susan Smith.

Supervisors set a public hearing on the refinancing for 9:05 a.m. May 18.

Upon the recommendation of Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders, supervisors approved a permanent easement purchase agreement near a small bridge in Section 14 of Forest Township. The county is buying a private parcel of land to extend the county right-of-way area for a creek bank erosion mitigation and bridge replacement project. It is along a county road located between Leland and Lake Mills near the Branstad hoop building (round barn), according to Meinders.